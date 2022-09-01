The Crow Reboot Shoots in Czech Republic

PRAGUE: Rupert Sanders' The Crow reboot is currently shooting in the capital of the Czech Republic. The film stars Bill Skarsgard, FKA Twigs (Tahliah Debrett Barnett) and Danny Huston.

The production has been registered with the Czech Film Fund as a TV series towards the end of 2021, according to Prague Reporter.

The shooting began in Prague on 13 July 2022 and is expected to continue through September 2022. Additional shooting is set to take place in Munich, Germany.

Zach Baylin wrote the script. The Crow is produced by Hassell Free Productions, Davis-Films, The Electric Shadow Company, Edward R. Pressman Film in association with 30WEST. Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the film in the USA.