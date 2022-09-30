FESTIVALS: Somewhere Over the Chemtrails Wins 2022 Finale Plzen Festival

The Slovak/Czech coproduction How I Became a Partisane by Vera Lacková was presented with the Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary.
The festival showcased the 7th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (23 – 25 September 2022), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center, where Czech film projects in development were presented to over 20 international experts.
WINNERS:
Jury Awards:
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
Produced by Bratři
Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech Television, freeSaM , Magiclab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary:
How I Became a Partisane (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Vera Lacková
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Non-serial TV Project or Internet Production:
Suspicion (Czech Republic)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by the Czech Television, nutprodukce
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Serial TV Project or Internet Production:
TBH (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lucia Kajánková
Produced by the Czech Television
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Student Short Film:
Mum Is Always Right (Czech Republic)
Directed by Marie Urbánková
Student Jury Awards:
Student Jury Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:
Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wiński
Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films
Coproduced by Pink Productions , the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Student Jury Award for Best Documentary:
Heaven (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Etzler, Adéla Špaljová
Student Jury Award for Best Non-Serial TV or Internet Production:
Suspicion (Czech Republic)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Student Jury Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Production:
TBH (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lucia Kajánková