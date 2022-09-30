30-09-2022

FESTIVALS: Somewhere Over the Chemtrails Wins 2022 Finale Plzen Festival

    Closing ceremony Closing ceremony credit: Finale Plzen

    PLZEN: Somewhere Over the Chemtrails by Adam Koloman Rybanský received the Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Feature or Animated Film at the 35th Finále Plzeň Film Festival (23 – 28 September 2022).

    The Slovak/Czech coproduction How I Became a Partisane by Vera Lacková was presented with the Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary.

    The festival showcased the 7th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (23 – 25 September 2022), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center, where Czech film projects in development were presented to over 20 international experts.

    WINNERS:

    Jury Awards:

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:
    Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
    Produced by Bratři
    Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech TelevisionfreeSaM , Magiclab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary:         
    How I Became a Partisane (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vera Lacková    

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Non-serial TV Project or Internet Production:
    Suspicion (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Michal Blaško   
    Produced by the Czech Television, nutprodukce

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Serial TV Project or Internet Production:          
    TBH (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lucia Kajánková           
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Student Short Film:
    Mum Is Always Right (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Marie Urbánková

    Student Jury Awards:

    Student Jury Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:         
    Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wiński
    Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films
    Coproduced by Pink Productions , the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Student Jury Award for Best Documentary:
    Heaven (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Etzler, Adéla Špaljová  

    Student Jury Award for Best Non-Serial TV or Internet Production:
    Suspicion (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Michal Blaško

    Student Jury Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Production:
    TBH (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lucia Kajánková

