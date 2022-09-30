FESTIVALS: Somewhere Over the Chemtrails Wins 2022 Finale Plzen Festival

PLZEN: Somewhere Over the Chemtrails by Adam Koloman Rybanský received the Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Feature or Animated Film at the 35th Finále Plzeň Film Festival (23 – 28 September 2022).

The Slovak/Czech coproduction How I Became a Partisane by Vera Lacková was presented with the Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary.

The festival showcased the 7th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (23 – 25 September 2022), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center, where Czech film projects in development were presented to over 20 international experts.

WINNERS:

Jury Awards:

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:

Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech Television, freeSaM , Magiclab

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary:

How I Became a Partisane (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Vera Lacková

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Non-serial TV Project or Internet Production:

Suspicion (Czech Republic)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by the Czech Television, nutprodukce

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Serial TV Project or Internet Production:

TBH (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lucia Kajánková

Produced by the Czech Television

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Student Short Film:

Mum Is Always Right (Czech Republic)

Directed by Marie Urbánková

Student Jury Awards:

Student Jury Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:

Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wiński

Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films

Coproduced by Pink Productions , the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Student Jury Award for Best Documentary:

Heaven (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Etzler, Adéla Špaljová

Student Jury Award for Best Non-Serial TV or Internet Production:

Suspicion (Czech Republic)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Student Jury Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Production:

TBH (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lucia Kajánková