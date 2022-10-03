South Moravia Invests in Region’s Film Industry

The region has contributed to film production through the South Moravian Film Fund with approximately 1.2 m EUR / 30 m CZK since the fund’s launch in 2018.

The region is attractive for filmmakers. Recently, the latest Czech Oscar bid Il Boemo directed by Petr Václav, produced by Czech Mimesis Film in coproduction with Italian Dugong Films, Slovak sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television and Magiclab, and the Czech/French miniseries Suspicion directed by Michal Blaško and written by Štěpán Hulík (produced by the Czech Television in coproduction with nutprodukce and ARTE G.E.I.E.), were supported by the South Moravian Film Fund.