FESTIVALS: Be2Can 2022 Ready to Start in Prague

PRAGUE: The 9th edition of the Be2Can Film Festival will present 21 premieres in three cinemas in Prague as well as in 30 cinemas across the Czech Republic from 5 to 12 October 2022. This is the biggest edition of the festival so far.

Be2Can will screen films from Cannes, Berlin and Venice, and it will open with Final Cut by Michel Hazanavicius.

Other titles include Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N., produced by Romania’s Mobra Films in coproduction with France’s Why Not Productions, Wild Bunch International, France 3 Cinéma and Le Pacte, Belgium’s Les Films du Fleuve and Sweden’s Filmgate Films and Film i Väst, Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Őstlund, The Happening by Audrey Diwan, Close by Lukas Dhont, Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi and Pacification by Albert Serra.

Be2Can is organised by Film Europe Media Company.