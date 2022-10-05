FESTIVALS: EKOFILM 2022 Ready to Kick Off

Most of the films in competition are from Germany and the Czech Republic (four titles each).
The competition sections are Beauty of Nature, Central European Films and Short Films. Any of the films in competition can win one of the other awards: the Main Award of the Minister of the Environment for the best film and the President's Award of the Festival.
Click HERE for the press release.
Competition Programme:
Beauty of Nature Competition:
Finite: The Climate of Change (UK)
Directed by Rich Felgate
Drops Give Life (Iran)
Directed by Farshid Azari
Namaste Himalaya – How a Village in Nepal Opened the World to Us (Germany)
Directed by Anna Baranowski, Michael Moritz
Shepherds of the Earth (Finland)
Directed by Iiris Härmä
After Nature (Denmark)
Directed by Esther Elmholt
Incendios (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Trabalik, Geraldine Zambrana Velez
Central European Film Competition:
It Begins (Switzerland)
Directed by Frédéric Choffat
Generation Change. Who Saves the World? (Austria)
Directed by Vanessa Böttcher
The Landscape of Logistic Warehouses (Czech Republic)
Directed by Katerina Korinková
The Recycling Myth (Germany)
Directed by Tom Costello, Benedict Wermter
Ode to Nature (Germany)
Directed by Jan Haft
The Unrelenting: Under the Surface (Czech Republic)
Directed by Josef Heřmánek
The Climate Dropouts – Life without Electricity and Running Water (Germany)
Directed by Juliane Tutein
Uprooted (Germany, Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Révész
Short Films Competition:
Memories of Trees. Queñoa, the Tree from the Heights (Chile)
Directed by Santiago Luis Serrano
Speck (Italy)
Directed by Martina Scalini
Murmur (Austria)
Directed by Katarina Pichler
Silent Threats: Disappearing Soil (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martina Spurná
The Trash Mob and Burning Landfill Sites (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Kuciel
In Too Deep – The True Cost of the Deep Sea Mining (the Netherlands)
Directed by Maarten van Rouveroy
Trapped by Plastic (Belgium)
Directed by Anny Tubbs
Feeling the Apocalypse (Canada)
Directed by Chen Sing Yap
Once There Was a Sea... (Slovakia)
Directed by Joanna Kozuch
Hope Restored (the Netherlands)
Directed by Maarten van Rouveroy
The Sanctuary (Australia)
Directed by Timothy Raymond Brown, Michael Bruce Portway
FNE Sponsored statement - Sponsored by EKOFILM