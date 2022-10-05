FESTIVALS: EKOFILM 2022 Ready to Kick Off

BRNO: A total of 25 films, selected from among 243 entries, are competing in the 48th edition of the EKOFILM International Film Festival , which will take place in Brno, the Czech Republic, from 12 to 15 October 2022.

Most of the films in competition are from Germany and the Czech Republic (four titles each).

The competition sections are Beauty of Nature, Central European Films and Short Films. Any of the films in competition can win one of the other awards: the Main Award of the Minister of the Environment for the best film and the President's Award of the Festival.

Competition Programme:

Beauty of Nature Competition:

Finite: The Climate of Change (UK)

Directed by Rich Felgate

Drops Give Life (Iran)

Directed by Farshid Azari

Namaste Himalaya – How a Village in Nepal Opened the World to Us (Germany)

Directed by Anna Baranowski, Michael Moritz

Shepherds of the Earth (Finland)

Directed by Iiris Härmä

After Nature (Denmark)

Directed by Esther Elmholt

Incendios (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Trabalik, Geraldine Zambrana Velez

Central European Film Competition:

It Begins (Switzerland)

Directed by Frédéric Choffat

Generation Change. Who Saves the World? (Austria)

Directed by Vanessa Böttcher

The Landscape of Logistic Warehouses (Czech Republic)

Directed by Katerina Korinková

The Recycling Myth (Germany)

Directed by Tom Costello, Benedict Wermter

Ode to Nature (Germany)

Directed by Jan Haft

The Unrelenting: Under the Surface (Czech Republic)

Directed by Josef Heřmánek

The Climate Dropouts – Life without Electricity and Running Water (Germany)

Directed by Juliane Tutein

Uprooted (Germany, Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Révész

Short Films Competition:

Memories of Trees. Queñoa, the Tree from the Heights (Chile)

Directed by Santiago Luis Serrano

Speck (Italy)

Directed by Martina Scalini

Murmur (Austria)

Directed by Katarina Pichler

Silent Threats: Disappearing Soil (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martina Spurná

The Trash Mob and Burning Landfill Sites (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Kuciel

In Too Deep – The True Cost of the Deep Sea Mining (the Netherlands)

Directed by Maarten van Rouveroy

Trapped by Plastic (Belgium)

Directed by Anny Tubbs

Feeling the Apocalypse (Canada)

Directed by Chen Sing Yap

Once There Was a Sea... (Slovakia)

Directed by Joanna Kozuch

Hope Restored (the Netherlands)

Directed by Maarten van Rouveroy

The Sanctuary (Australia)

Directed by Timothy Raymond Brown, Michael Bruce Portway

