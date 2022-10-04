Zentropa’s The Bastard Starring Mads Mikkelsen Shoots in Prague

PRAGUE: The Bastard, directed by Nikolaj Arcel and starring Mads Mikkelsen, is currently shooting in Prague, according to local media.

The film produced by Denmark’s Zentropa, which has a budget of 8 m EUR, follows the Danish soldier and explorer Ludvig Kahlen, who tamed Denmark’s wild Jutland in the mid-1700.

The cast includes Amanda Colin, Simon Bennebjerg, Gustav Lindh, Kristine Kujath Thorp, Morten Hee Andersen, Jacob Lohmann, Magnus Krepper and Felix Kramer.

The Bastard has been pre-sold by TrustNordisk to Hungary, where it will be distributed by Vertigo, and also to the USA, Germany and Benelux.

The film is also shooting in Denmark and Germany.