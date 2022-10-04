04-10-2022

Zentropa’s The Bastard Starring Mads Mikkelsen Shoots in Prague

By
    The Bastard by Nikolaj Arcel The Bastard by Nikolaj Arcel credit: Zentropa

    PRAGUE: The Bastard, directed by Nikolaj Arcel and starring Mads Mikkelsen, is currently shooting in Prague, according to local media.

    The film produced by Denmark’s Zentropa, which has a budget of 8 m EUR, follows the Danish soldier and explorer Ludvig Kahlen, who tamed Denmark’s wild Jutland in the mid-1700.

    The cast includes Amanda Colin, Simon Bennebjerg, Gustav Lindh, Kristine Kujath Thorp, Morten Hee Andersen, Jacob Lohmann, Magnus Krepper and Felix Kramer.

    The Bastard has been pre-sold by TrustNordisk to Hungary, where it will be distributed by Vertigo, and also to the USA, Germany and Benelux.

    The film is also shooting in Denmark and Germany.

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Be2Can 2022 Ready to Start in Prague