JIHLAVA: Sixteen European projects in development, production and postproduction have been selected for the 2nd edition of the Ji.hlava New Visions Forum . The event will be held 27-28 October 2022 as part of the 26th Ji.hlava IDFF .

Among the 16 titles of diverse genres and audiovisual formats are projects coming from Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Croatia.

The New Visions Forum will showcase 10 US projects.

The Ji.hlava New Visions Market will feature 24 European films looking for coproductions.

