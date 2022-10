PRAGUE: Submissions are open for the 5th CEE Animation Workshop , a training programme for developing projects and enhancing skills. The deadline for submissions is 24 October 2022.

The year-long edition of the 2023 CEE Animation Workshop will consist of four modules, of which two are online modules and two modules on-site, starting with Ljubljana, Slovenia, in February 2023, and the third module taking place in Bratislava, Slovakia in August 2023.

Click HERE for more information.