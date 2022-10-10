Nosferatu Expected to Shoot in Czech Republic

Stillking Films will handle the services.
The remake of the F.M. Murnau’s vampire film is set in the 19th century, when a Transylvanian vampire falls for a young woman.
PRAGUE: Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu starring Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp has added Nicholas Hoult to its cast, a sign that the project will soon start shooting in the Czech Republic, where it registered with the Czech Film Fund at the end of 2021.
