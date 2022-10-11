Tenth CEE Animation Forum Announces Selected Projects

PRAGUE: Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland are among the countries with the most projects selected for the 10th edition of the CEE Animation Forum , which will be held in a hybrid format 2 – 4 November 2022.

A total of 49 animated projects of all formats will be showcased in four categories: feature films, series/TV specials, short and student films.

The 33 titles in the competition were selected from among nearly 130 applications from 34 countries.

Accredited guests may participate in the CEE Animation Forum either in person in Pilsen or join online. The organisers are collaborating with another industry event, the Animarkt Stop Motion Forum, which takes place in Łódź, Poland 5 – 8 November 2022, and are offering an advantageously priced joint accreditation to both events.

Click HERE for the press release and HERE to see the selected projects of the CEE Animation Forum 2022.