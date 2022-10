PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 2.56 m EUR to six feature film projects in the second production call of 2022. New projects by Olmo Omerzu and Tereza Nvotová received support. The grants were announced on 11 October 2022.

The biggest grant went to Moths directed by Kateřina Karhánková and Tomáš Pavlíček, and produced by MasterFilm.

Among the six feature film projects backed for production, two are debut features.

Five animated films received production support of 540,000 EUR, while four animated films received 133,800 EUR for development.

