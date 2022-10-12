12-10-2022

FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava International Documentary FF 2022 Announces Full Lineup

    JIHLAVA: Sixteen films have been selected for the Opus Bonum international competition of the 26th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival (25 – 30 October 2022), which announced its full lineup on 11 October 2022.

    The 25 titles in the Ji.hlava's Short Joy competition section are now available online for free at DAFilms.com, and the jury is audiences across the world. The voting started on 11 October and ends on 23 October 2011.

    Over 300 films will screen in the competition and sidebar sections of the festival, including 95 world premieres, 33 international premieres and six European premieres.

    OPUS BONUM COMPETITION:

    07:15 – Blackbird / 7h15 - merle noir (France)
    Directed by Auffray Judith

    A Silent Gaze / Bei-Jiang-Qi (Taiwan)
    Directed by Hsin-Yao Huang

    Bloom / Jouvencelles (Canada)
    Directed by Serge Abiaad

    Boom Boom (France)
    Directed by Laurie Lassalle

    Cisco Kid (USA)
    Directed by Emily Kaye Allen

    Deserters / Dezerteri (Croatia)
    Directed by Damir Markovina

    Greater Gospel / Evangelio mayor (Spain)
    Directed by Javier Codesal

    JUST BE THERE (Austria)
    Directed by Caspar Pfaundler

    Kristos, the Last Child (Italy, France, Greece)
    Directed by Giulia Amati

    Over Our Hills / Sur nos monts (Switzerland)
    Directed by Mateo Ybarra

    Self-Portrait (Canada)
    Directed by Joële Walinga

    TERRA IN VISTA (Belgium)
    Directed by Giulia Angrisani, Mattia Petullà

    The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be (USA)
    Directed by Andrea Kleine

    The Investigator / Vyšetřovatel (Czech Republic, Croatia)
    Directed by Viktor Portel

    The Shift / Turnus (Slovakia)
    Directed by Jaro Vojtek

    Yoyogi (Estonia, Belarus, Japan)
    Directed by Max Golomidov

