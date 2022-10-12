FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava International Documentary FF 2022 Announces Full Lineup

JIHLAVA: Sixteen films have been selected for the Opus Bonum international competition of the 26th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival (25 – 30 October 2022), which announced its full lineup on 11 October 2022.

The 25 titles in the Ji.hlava's Short Joy competition section are now available online for free at DAFilms.com, and the jury is audiences across the world. The voting started on 11 October and ends on 23 October 2011.

Over 300 films will screen in the competition and sidebar sections of the festival, including 95 world premieres, 33 international premieres and six European premieres.

OPUS BONUM COMPETITION:

07:15 – Blackbird / 7h15 - merle noir (France)

Directed by Auffray Judith

A Silent Gaze / Bei-Jiang-Qi (Taiwan)

Directed by Hsin-Yao Huang

Bloom / Jouvencelles (Canada)

Directed by Serge Abiaad

Boom Boom (France)

Directed by Laurie Lassalle

Cisco Kid (USA)

Directed by Emily Kaye Allen

Deserters / Dezerteri (Croatia)

Directed by Damir Markovina

Greater Gospel / Evangelio mayor (Spain)

Directed by Javier Codesal

JUST BE THERE (Austria)

Directed by Caspar Pfaundler

Kristos, the Last Child (Italy, France, Greece)

Directed by Giulia Amati

Over Our Hills / Sur nos monts (Switzerland)

Directed by Mateo Ybarra

Self-Portrait (Canada)

Directed by Joële Walinga

TERRA IN VISTA (Belgium)

Directed by Giulia Angrisani, Mattia Petullà

The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be (USA)

Directed by Andrea Kleine

The Investigator / Vyšetřovatel (Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Viktor Portel

The Shift / Turnus (Slovakia)

Directed by Jaro Vojtek

Yoyogi (Estonia, Belarus, Japan)

Directed by Max Golomidov

