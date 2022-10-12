FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava International Documentary FF 2022 Announces Full Lineup

The 25 titles in the Ji.hlava's Short Joy competition section are now available online for free at DAFilms.com, and the jury is audiences across the world. The voting started on 11 October and ends on 23 October 2011.
Over 300 films will screen in the competition and sidebar sections of the festival, including 95 world premieres, 33 international premieres and six European premieres.
OPUS BONUM COMPETITION:
07:15 – Blackbird / 7h15 - merle noir (France)
Directed by Auffray Judith
A Silent Gaze / Bei-Jiang-Qi (Taiwan)
Directed by Hsin-Yao Huang
Bloom / Jouvencelles (Canada)
Directed by Serge Abiaad
Boom Boom (France)
Directed by Laurie Lassalle
Cisco Kid (USA)
Directed by Emily Kaye Allen
Deserters / Dezerteri (Croatia)
Directed by Damir Markovina
Greater Gospel / Evangelio mayor (Spain)
Directed by Javier Codesal
JUST BE THERE (Austria)
Directed by Caspar Pfaundler
Kristos, the Last Child (Italy, France, Greece)
Directed by Giulia Amati
Over Our Hills / Sur nos monts (Switzerland)
Directed by Mateo Ybarra
Self-Portrait (Canada)
Directed by Joële Walinga
TERRA IN VISTA (Belgium)
Directed by Giulia Angrisani, Mattia Petullà
The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be (USA)
Directed by Andrea Kleine
The Investigator / Vyšetřovatel (Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Viktor Portel
The Shift / Turnus (Slovakia)
Directed by Jaro Vojtek
Yoyogi (Estonia, Belarus, Japan)
Directed by Max Golomidov
