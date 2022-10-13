Robert Eggers Gives Masterclass in Prague While Prepping Nosferatu

PRAGUE: Robert Eggers, who is preparing to shoot Nosferatu in Prague later this year, will give a masterclass together with cinematographer Jarin Blaschke at the cinema Bio Oko on 17 October 2022. The live event is organised by the Czech film educational organisation and platform Cinergy , which will also share the recordings of the event on its YouTube channel afterwards.

The main production company of Nosferatu is Focus Features, and Stillking Films will handle the production in Prague.

The producers registered with the Czech Film Fund at the end of 2021, but the release of the film, announced for April 2023, might be postponed for 2024 due to the prolonged preproduction.