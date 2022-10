FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Zdeněk Blaha, programme director of the Institute of Documentary Film ( IDF ), about the main activities and programme of the IDF at the 26th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival (25 – 30 October 2022).

The Institute of Documentary Film (IDF) has been supporting creative documentary films from Central and Eastern Europe since 2001. The IDF provides both emerging and experienced filmmakers with training, financing, networking and pitching opportunities, helps them get international attention and coproductions, rewards the exceptional projects with Awards and further opportunities and improves their orientation on the international market.

Click HERE for the podcast.