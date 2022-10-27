FESTIVALS: Romanian Producer Ada Solomon Receives APA Excellence Award at Ji.hlava 2022

JIHLAVA: Romanian producer Ada Solomon received the APA World Excellence Award at the 26th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival , which started on 25 October 2022.

The APA World Excellence Award, which is given by the Czech Audiovisual Producers´ Association and the Ji.hlava IDFF, recognises an outstanding contribution to film production.

Ada Solomon has produced over 60 titles and she is the one who discovered film director Radu Jude and produced all of his feature and short films ever since.

The second award announced at the 26th Ji.hlava is the award for the best short film, based on the votes of online viewers on the VOD portal DAFilms.cz. The award in the Short Joy section went to Blue Bed (Belgium) directed by Lize Cuveele. The films can be watched for free on DAFilms.com until 30 October 2022.

The 26th Ji.hlava IDFF, the largest event of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, is screening 376 films till 30 October 2022.