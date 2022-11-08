CEE Animation Forum 2022 Announces Winners

An important segment of the programme was the panel discussion with representatives of national television broadcasters, including the Czech Television, RTVS (Slovakia), LRT (Lithuania), ERR (Estonia), LTV (Latvia) and HRT (Croatia).
CEE Animation is financially supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the International Visegrad Fund, and it is organised in co-operation with Eurimages. It is also co-funded by state funds and foundations and professional organisations from Croatia (Hulahop), Czech Republic (APA, Audiovisual Producers´ Association), Poland (SPPA, Polish Animation Producers Association), Slovakia (APAF, Slovak Association of Animated Film Producers) and Slovenia (DSAF, Slovene Animated Film Association).
The CEE Animation Forum took place 2 – 4 November 2022.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Audience Award:
I´ll Be There When You Wake Up (the Netherlands)
Directed by Nina Chubinishvili
Feature Films Category:
Winner:
The Helpers (Poland)
Directed by Betina Bożek
Produced by Animoon
Special Mention:
Sorya (France)
Directed by Denis Do
Series/TV Specials Category:
Winner:
Bug City (Norway)
Directed by Jøran Wærdahl
Special Mention:
Lemon and Berry (Poland)
Directed by Ilenia Cotardo, Piotr Ficner
Produced by WJT / Likaon
Short Films Category:
Winner:
Supersilly (France)
Directed by Veronica Martiradonna
Special Mention:
Funfair (Hungary)
Directed by Éva Darabos
Produced by SALTO Film
Rising Stars Category:
Winner:
The Spell (Slovenia)
Directed by Dora Pejić Bach
Produced by the University of Ljubljana, Academy of Fine Arts and Design – ALUO
Winner:
The Chicken´s Calling (Germany)
Directed by Rebecca Osterberg
CEE Animation Workshop – 2023 Scholarship Award:
The Girl With Occupied Eyes (Portugal)
Directed by André Carrilho
CICLIC Award – 35,000 EUR:
Funfair (Hungary)
Directed by Éva Darabos
TVPAINT AWARD – Professional Licence:
M-0 (Hungary)
Directed by Vivien Csigó
Produced by Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest
Cartoon Forum– Direct Access 2023 Award:
9 Million Colors (Czech Republic)
Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová
Produced by Bionaut
Animarkt Stop Motion Forum– Direct Access 2023 Award:
Bug City (Norway)
Directed by Jøran Wærdahl
Bruno (Lithuania)
Directed by Danas Bereznickas
Produced by MB Danas Bereznickas
Kids Kino Industry – Direct Access 2023 Award:
Billy & the Boingo Band (Austria)
Directed by Shabnam Rezaei
Click HERE for the press release.