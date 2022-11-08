08-11-2022

CEE Animation Forum 2022 Announces Winners

    CEE Animation Forum 2022 Announces Winners credit: CEEA

    PRAGUE: A total of 16 awards were announced at the CEE Animation Forum 2022, the largest pitching and networking event in Central and Eastern Europe. A total of 33 projects were presented in the four main competitions.

    An important segment of the programme was the panel discussion with representatives of national television broadcasters, including the Czech Television, RTVS (Slovakia), LRT (Lithuania), ERR (Estonia), LTV (Latvia) and HRT (Croatia).

    CEE Animation is financially supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the International Visegrad Fund, and it is organised in co-operation with Eurimages. It is also co-funded by state funds and foundations and professional organisations from Croatia (Hulahop), Czech Republic (APA, Audiovisual Producers´ Association), Poland (SPPA, Polish Animation Producers Association), Slovakia (APAF, Slovak Association of Animated Film Producers) and Slovenia (DSAF, Slovene Animated Film Association).

    The CEE Animation Forum took place 2 – 4 November 2022.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Audience Award:
    I´ll Be There When You Wake Up (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Nina Chubinishvili

    Feature Films Category:

    Winner:
    The Helpers (Poland)
    Directed by Betina Bożek
    Produced by Animoon

    Special Mention:
    Sorya (France)
    Directed by Denis Do

    Series/TV Specials Category:

    Winner:
    Bug City (Norway)
    Directed by Jøran Wærdahl

    Special Mention:
    Lemon and Berry (Poland)
    Directed by Ilenia Cotardo, Piotr Ficner
    Produced by WJT / Likaon

    Short Films Category:

    Winner:
    Supersilly (France)
    Directed by Veronica Martiradonna

    Special Mention:
    Funfair (Hungary)
    Directed by Éva Darabos
    Produced by SALTO Film

    Rising Stars Category:

    Winner:
    The Spell (Slovenia)
    Directed by Dora Pejić Bach
    Produced by the University of Ljubljana, Academy of Fine Arts and Design – ALUO

    Winner:
    The Chicken´s Calling (Germany)
    Directed by Rebecca Osterberg

    CEE Animation Workshop – 2023 Scholarship Award:
    The Girl With Occupied Eyes (Portugal)
    Directed by André Carrilho

    CICLIC Award – 35,000 EUR:
    Funfair (Hungary)
    Directed by Éva Darabos

    TVPAINT AWARD – Professional Licence:
    M-0 (Hungary)
    Directed by Vivien Csigó
    Produced by Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest

    Cartoon Forum– Direct Access 2023 Award:
    9 Million Colors (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová
    Produced by Bionaut

    Animarkt Stop Motion Forum– Direct Access 2023 Award:
    Bug City (Norway)
    Directed by Jøran Wærdahl

    Bruno (Lithuania)
    Directed by Danas Bereznickas
    Produced by MB Danas Bereznickas

    Kids Kino Industry – Direct Access 2023 Award:
    Billy & the Boingo Band (Austria)
    Directed by Shabnam Rezaei

