Ballerina Starring Ana de Armas Starts Shooting in Prague

PRAGUE: Ballerina, a spinoff of the John Wick franchise directed by Len Wiseman and starring Ana de Armas and presumably Keanu Reeves, starts shooting in Prague on 7 November 2022, according to the local media. Czech Anglo Productions is handling the services.

Keanu Reeves was also spotted in Prague and rumours are flying that he is also in the cast. The Prague Reporter wrote that although Keanu Reeves was not confirmed in the cast, he was photographed by fans in Prague.

The shooting of Ballerina is set to wrap on 5 February 2023.

The Czech Republic production incentives programme will get underway again on 2 January 2023 and a cap of 6.13 m EUR / 150 m CZK per project will be implemented from the start of the year.

“It needs to be understood that the new cap is a temporary tool until the new law on cinematography comes into effect. We hope that this will be at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025; the law is being written now”, Pavlína Žipková from the Czech Film Commission told FNE recently.