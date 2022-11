JIHLAVA: Black Czechs by Martin Müller is the recipient of the award granted by the online audience of the 26th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival , which took place in person 25 – 30 October 2022 and online till 13 November 2022.

The most viewed film of the online section was the Czech production Humans by Kateř Tureček.

For its second year of hybrid formula, the festival saw over 36,000 admissions in cinemas and more than 29,000 film views online.

The 27th Ji.hlava IDFF will be held 24 - 29 October 2023.

Click HERE for the press release.