Applications Are Open for dok.incubator 2023

PRAGUE: Ambitious long documentaries in rough cut stage are welcome to apply for the eight-month workshop dok.incubator , whose deadline is 26 January 2023. The early bird deadline with no application fee is 15 January 2023.

The tutors are people from the industry, very experienced producers, marketers, and editors who themselves regularly present their films at top festivals.

Eight teams, composed of a producer, a director and an editor, will be selected, and the participants will attend three residential sessions at different project development stages (the exact dates and locations will be confirmed later):

1st session: April 2023 // ROUGH CUT

2nd session: June 2023 // FINE CUT

3rd session: September/October 2023 // NEAR PICTURE LOCK

Before applying, the editors, directors and producers can meet a dok.incubator participant and one of the editors tutors on 13 December 2022 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Click HERE to apply for the workshop, HERE to register for dok.incubator Meet Us! and HERE for the press release.

