Applications Are Open for dok.incubator 2023

The tutors are people from the industry, very experienced producers, marketers, and editors who themselves regularly present their films at top festivals.
Eight teams, composed of a producer, a director and an editor, will be selected, and the participants will attend three residential sessions at different project development stages (the exact dates and locations will be confirmed later):
- 1st session: April 2023 // ROUGH CUT
- 2nd session: June 2023 // FINE CUT
- 3rd session: September/October 2023 // NEAR PICTURE LOCK
Before applying, the editors, directors and producers can meet a dok.incubator participant and one of the editors tutors on 13 December 2022 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.
