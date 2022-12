PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 823,215 EUR / 20 m CZK as minority coproduction grants to ten projects including five feature films, four documentaries and one animated short film.

The biggest grant of 164,643 EUR / 4 m CZK went to the refugee drama Border / Hranice from Agnieszka Holland and Marlene Film Production, the team behind Charlatan / Šarlatán (2020).

The production grants were announced on 8 December 2022.

