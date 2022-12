PRAGUE: The Czech short animated film Dede Is Dead / Deniska umřela by Philippe Kastner will have its world premiere in the Generation Kplus section of the 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (16 – 26 February 2023).

The film, which “creates a space for remembrance and grief over a beloved pet,”,according to the festival’s press release, is among the first 18 titles confirmed so far in the Generation section, whose complete programme will be announced in mid-January 2023.

Click HERE for more information.