Dok.incubator Calls for Czech and Slovak Documentaries

PRAGUE: Czech and Slovak filmmakers are invited to apply to the intensive rough cut workshop dok.incubator till 13 February 2023.

dok.incubator is open to teams of three (editor, director and producer) that will participate in a seven-month long programme, which is organised partly as a residential event and partly online.

Every year, international tutors select four Czech and four Slovak projects which get an opportunity to gain a new perspective on their film and to maximise its international potential.

The first session will be held in Banská Štiavnica, Slovakia, in April 2023, the second session in Budapest, in June 2023, and the third session will be held online in October 2023.

For more information about the Czech and Slovak edition of dok.incubator, please contact its coordinator Miriam Ryndová (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or find more on the dok.incubator website.

Click HERE for the press release.

