My Sunny Maad Wins César Award for Best Long Animated Film

Jerzy Skolimowski’s Polish/Italian EO (Skopia Film, Alia Film) was also nominated in the Best Foreign Film Category, while the Slovenian/French coproduction Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje by Urška Djukić and Émilie Pigeard was nominated in the Short Animated Film category.
27-02-2023
My Sunny Maad Wins César Award for Best Long Animated FilmBy FNE Staff
PRAGUE: My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová, which is a coproduction between the Czech Republic, France and Slovakia, received the award for best long animated film at the 48th César Awards, announced on 24 February 2023.
Published in Czech Republic