BOX OFFICE: Czech Children of Nagano Scores Second Place in Domestic Charts

PRAGUE: The family sports film Children of Nagano / Děti Nagana from screenwriter/director/producer Dan Pánek has overtaken the Czech hit Island / Ostrov by Rudolf Havlík and is in the second place after its first weekend. Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania by Peyton Reed is currently topping the Czech charts.

Children of Nagano produced by Visual Riders, which was released by Bontonfilm on 22 February 2023, had 25,269 admissions in the first weekend and cashed in 179,745 EUR / 4,210,529 CZK.

The film tells the story of 11-year-old Dominik, who is thrilled when the Czech team defeats Canada at the tournament of the century in Nagano. He decides to play hockey with his friends as much as possible, they even assemble a team and plan to play their own big game against the boys from the next village.

Rudolf Havlík’s Island, produced by Logline Production and released by by CinemArt on 2 February 2023, had 61,889 admissions and 449,913 EUR / 10,660,693 CZK gross in the first weekend. It was leading the charts for two weeks before dropping to the second place.