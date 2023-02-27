PRODUCTION: Thomas Vinterberg Shoots TV Miniseries Families Like Ours in Czech Republic

PRAGUE: Thomas Vinterberg’s first TV miniseries Families Like Ours, starring Nikolaj Lie Kass, Paprika Steen and Thomas Bo Larsen, is currently shooting in Prague. The 16 m EUR miniseries is a major European coproduction produced by Danish Zentropa, with Czech Sirena Film and CANAL+ Poland among the coproducers.

The six-episode drama series is produced by Denmark’s Zentropa Entertainment in coproduction with STUDIOCANAL & TV 2 DENMARK and with NRK and TV4 / C MORE, coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Film i Väst, Sirena Film and Ginger Pictures (Belgium), co-funded by the Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund, The European Union and Nordisk Film & TV Fond and in coproduction with CANAL+ Poland, M7 and ARD Degeto, according to a press release issued by Trust Nordisk.

The cast includes Amaryllis April August, Albert Rudbeck Lindhardtl, Helene Reingaard Neumann, Magnus Millang, David Dencik and Esben Smed. Vinterberg and Bo Hr. Hansen penned the script.

Parts of the series were already shot in Denmark and Sweden, and after the Czech Republic, shooting will move to Romania and France.

STUDIOCANAL is handling the sales.

Recently, Sirena Film serviced the German production All Quiet on the Western Front by Edward Berger, which received seven BAFTA awards, including Best Sound for Czech Viktor Prášil, as well as nine Academy Awards nominations, including for Best Picture.

Production Information:

Producer:

Zentropa Entertainment (Denmark)

Coproducers:

STUDIOCANAL (France)

TV 2 DENMARK

NRK (Norway)

TV4 / C MORE (Sweden)

Zentropa Sweden

Film i Väst (Sweden)

Sirena Film (Czech Republic)

Ginger Pictures (Belgium)

CANAL+ Poland (Poland)

M7 (Luxembourg)

ARD Degeto (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Scriptwriters: Thomas Vinterberg, Bo Hr. Hansen

Cast: Nikolaj Lie Kass, Paprika Steen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Amaryllis April August, Albert Rudbeck Lindhardtl, Helene Reingaard Neumann, Magnus Millang, David Dencik, Esben Smed