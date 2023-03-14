Full Programme Announced for East Doc Platform 2023

PRAGUE: The East Doc Platform , the largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform, tailor-made for Central and East European documentaries, will be held at the French Institute in Prague 24 – 30 March 2023.

The main components of the event are: the East Doc Forum, a flagship pitching opportunity for funding and coproduction of projects in development/early production stage (taking place 24 – 30 March 2023 with the pitching set for 24 March 2023); the East Doc Market, offering meetings between filmmakers and decision makers for projects in development / production / postproduction stage (29 - 30 March 2023); the East Doc Series, a brand new activity for documentary series with five docu-series projects coming from Central and Eastern Europe (28 – 30 March 2023); and Czech Docs: Coming Soon, which will be organised in cooperation with the Audiovisual Producers' Association on 28 March 2023.

The East Doc Platform is organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with the One World Film Festival.

Click HERE for the East Doc Platform 2023 programme.

Click HERE for the East Doc Forum selected projects.

Click HERE for the East Doc Market selection.

Click HERE for the East Doc Series selected projects.

Click HERE for the Czech Docs: Coming Soon selected projects.