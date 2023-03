PRAGUE: The Oscar-winning director Agnieszka Holland received the biggest production grant of 931,414 EUR / 22 m CZK for her new project Franz in the latest session of the Czech Film Fund . The results were announced on 8 March 2023.

Inspired by Franz Kafka’s life and work, the film produced by Marlene Film Production will also involve production companies from Germany, Ireland and Poland.

A total of 24 feature film projects applied and seven projects were selected, including new films by Jitka Rudolfová, Šimon Holý, Vojtěch Strakatý and Adam Martinec.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.