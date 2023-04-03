03-04-2023

Winners of 2023 East Doc Platform

    I Made a Mistake Coming Here by Kseniya Halubovich and Raisa Yuzhik I Made a Mistake Coming Here by Kseniya Halubovich and Raisa Yuzhik source: dokweb.net

    PRAGUE: The French/USA coproduction I Made a Mistake Coming Here by Kseniya Halubovich and Raisa Yuzhik received the main award at the East Doc Platform. The largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform for Central and Eastern European documentaries was held in Prague 24 -30 March 2023.

    East Doc Platform 2023 included lectures, presentations, masterclasses as part of the open programme, and also one-on-one meetings at the East Silver Market and the East Doc Market, the 3rd sessions of the Ex Oriente Film workshop as well as the East Doc Forum workshop. B2B Doc Visegrad Pitch presented 10 Ukrainian projects and the East Doc Platform traditionally held the East Doc Series and the East Doc Interactive workshops.

    Over 450 accredited guests attended East Doc Platform this year.

    East Doc Platform is organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with One World Film Festival.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    East Doc Platform Award:
    I Made a Mistake Coming Here (France, USA)
    Directed by Kseniya Halubovich, Raisa Yuzhik

    East Doc Platform Award Special Mention:
    May It Be a Girl (Kazakhstan, Austria)
    Directed by Katerina Suvorova

    Current Time TV Director's Award:
    The Soldier's Journey (Romania, Ukraine)
    Directed by Helena Maksyom
    Produced by Pirvu A. Adrian PFA
    Coproduced by Helena Maksyom

    Czech TV Co-production Award:
    Cuba & Alaska (Ukraine, France)
    Directed by Yegor Troyanovsky

    HBO Max Award:
    The Soldier's Journey (Romania, Ukraine)
    Directed by Helena Maksyom
    Produced by Pirvu A. Adrian PFA
    Coproduced by Helena Maksyom

    Cut thru the Noise Award:
    May It Be a Girl (Kazakhstan, Austria)
    Directed by Katerina Suvorova

    Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:
    European Union Wolf (Croatia)
    Directed by Jadran Boban
    Produced by Hulahop

    The Golden Funnel:
    War on Women (Estonia)
    Directed by Maris Salumets
    Produced by Allfilm

    DocsBarcelona Award:
    One Day I Wish to See You Happy (Ukraine)
    Directed by Maryna Nikolcheva

    Docs Ireland Award:
    Cuba & Alaska (Ukraine, France)
    Directed by Yegor Troyanovsky

    Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:
    Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)
    Directed by Ieva Ozolina
    Produced by Fa Filma

    DOK Lepzig Accelerator Award for DOK Co-Pro Market:
    War on Women (Estonia)
    Directed by Maris Salumets
    Produced by Allfilm

    DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Preview Training:
    European Union Wolf (Croatia)
    Directed by Jadran Boban
    Produced by Hulahop

    Pitch the Doc Prize:
    World of Walls (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lucia Kašová
    Produced by Guča Films
    Coproduced by Claw AV

    DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:
    Insurance against Meteorites (Poland)
    Directed by Natalia Śliwowska, Jorik Galama
    Produced by Haka Films

