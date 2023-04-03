Winners of 2023 East Doc Platform

East Doc Platform 2023 included lectures, presentations, masterclasses as part of the open programme, and also one-on-one meetings at the East Silver Market and the East Doc Market, the 3rd sessions of the Ex Oriente Film workshop as well as the East Doc Forum workshop. B2B Doc Visegrad Pitch presented 10 Ukrainian projects and the East Doc Platform traditionally held the East Doc Series and the East Doc Interactive workshops.
Over 450 accredited guests attended East Doc Platform this year.
East Doc Platform is organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with One World Film Festival.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
East Doc Platform Award:
I Made a Mistake Coming Here (France, USA)
Directed by Kseniya Halubovich, Raisa Yuzhik
East Doc Platform Award Special Mention:
May It Be a Girl (Kazakhstan, Austria)
Directed by Katerina Suvorova
Current Time TV Director's Award:
The Soldier's Journey (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Helena Maksyom
Produced by Pirvu A. Adrian PFA
Coproduced by Helena Maksyom
Czech TV Co-production Award:
Cuba & Alaska (Ukraine, France)
Directed by Yegor Troyanovsky
HBO Max Award:
The Soldier's Journey (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Helena Maksyom
Produced by Pirvu A. Adrian PFA
Coproduced by Helena Maksyom
Cut thru the Noise Award:
May It Be a Girl (Kazakhstan, Austria)
Directed by Katerina Suvorova
Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:
European Union Wolf (Croatia)
Directed by Jadran Boban
Produced by Hulahop
The Golden Funnel:
War on Women (Estonia)
Directed by Maris Salumets
Produced by Allfilm
DocsBarcelona Award:
One Day I Wish to See You Happy (Ukraine)
Directed by Maryna Nikolcheva
Docs Ireland Award:
Cuba & Alaska (Ukraine, France)
Directed by Yegor Troyanovsky
Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:
Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)
Directed by Ieva Ozolina
Produced by Fa Filma
DOK Lepzig Accelerator Award for DOK Co-Pro Market:
War on Women (Estonia)
Directed by Maris Salumets
Produced by Allfilm
DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Preview Training:
European Union Wolf (Croatia)
Directed by Jadran Boban
Produced by Hulahop
Pitch the Doc Prize:
World of Walls (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Lucia Kašová
Produced by Guča Films
Coproduced by Claw AV
DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:
Insurance against Meteorites (Poland)
Directed by Natalia Śliwowska, Jorik Galama
Produced by Haka Films