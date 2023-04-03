Winners of 2023 East Doc Platform

I Made a Mistake Coming Here by Kseniya Halubovich and Raisa Yuzhik

PRAGUE: The French/USA coproduction I Made a Mistake Coming Here by Kseniya Halubovich and Raisa Yuzhik received the main award at the East Doc Platform . The largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform for Central and Eastern European documentaries was held in Prague 24 -30 March 2023.

East Doc Platform 2023 included lectures, presentations, masterclasses as part of the open programme, and also one-on-one meetings at the East Silver Market and the East Doc Market, the 3rd sessions of the Ex Oriente Film workshop as well as the East Doc Forum workshop. B2B Doc Visegrad Pitch presented 10 Ukrainian projects and the East Doc Platform traditionally held the East Doc Series and the East Doc Interactive workshops.

Over 450 accredited guests attended East Doc Platform this year.

East Doc Platform is organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with One World Film Festival.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

East Doc Platform Award:

I Made a Mistake Coming Here (France, USA)

Directed by Kseniya Halubovich, Raisa Yuzhik

East Doc Platform Award Special Mention:

May It Be a Girl (Kazakhstan, Austria)

Directed by Katerina Suvorova

Current Time TV Director's Award:

The Soldier's Journey (Romania, Ukraine)

Directed by Helena Maksyom

Produced by Pirvu A. Adrian PFA

Coproduced by Helena Maksyom

Czech TV Co-production Award:

Cuba & Alaska (Ukraine, France)

Directed by Yegor Troyanovsky

HBO Max Award:

The Soldier's Journey (Romania, Ukraine)

Directed by Helena Maksyom

Produced by Pirvu A. Adrian PFA

Coproduced by Helena Maksyom

Cut thru the Noise Award:

May It Be a Girl (Kazakhstan, Austria)

Directed by Katerina Suvorova

Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:

European Union Wolf (Croatia)

Directed by Jadran Boban

Produced by Hulahop

The Golden Funnel:

War on Women (Estonia)

Directed by Maris Salumets

Produced by Allfilm

DocsBarcelona Award:

One Day I Wish to See You Happy (Ukraine)

Directed by Maryna Nikolcheva

Docs Ireland Award:

Cuba & Alaska (Ukraine, France)

Directed by Yegor Troyanovsky

Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:

Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)

Directed by Ieva Ozolina

Produced by Fa Filma

DOK Lepzig Accelerator Award for DOK Co-Pro Market:

War on Women (Estonia)

Directed by Maris Salumets

Produced by Allfilm

DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Preview Training:

European Union Wolf (Croatia)

Directed by Jadran Boban

Produced by Hulahop

Pitch the Doc Prize:

World of Walls (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Lucia Kašová

Produced by Guča Films

Coproduced by Claw AV

DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:

Insurance against Meteorites (Poland)

Directed by Natalia Śliwowska, Jorik Galama

Produced by Haka Films