FESTIVALS: One World 2023 Announces Winners

PRAGUE: The Danish/French/Polish coproduction Apolonia, Apolonia directed by Lea Glob received the International Competition Jury Award for Best Film at the International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival One World , which wrapped in Prague on 30 March and in 28 other towns across the Czech Republic on 2 April 2023.

Alika Kovalenko was awarded Best Director for her French/Polish/Ukrainian coproduction We Will Not Fade Away.

The Audience Award went to The Killing of a Journalist by Matt Sarnecki, a coproduction between Czech Republic, Denmark and the USA.

This year the festival launched a competition for virtual reality projects, which was won by On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World) directed by Mike Brett, Arnaud Colinart and Pierre Zandrowicz, and coproduced by France, UK and the USA.

A selection of 20 films screened in the festival will be available online from 2 to 16 April 2023.

WINNERS:

One World International Competition Jury Award for Best Film:

Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, France, Poland)

Directed by Lea Glob

One World International Competition Jury Prize for Best Director:

We Will Not Fade Away / Ми не згаснемо (France, Poland, Ukraine)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

Vaclav Havel Jury Award for Best Film:

Strangers to Peace / Ajenos a la Paz (Colombia, USA)

Directed by Noah DeBonis, Laura Angel

Best Film in the Czech Competition:

The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia)

Directed by Veronika Lišková

One World Interactive Category Award:

On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World) (France, UK, USA)

Directed by Mike Brett, Arnaud Colinart, Pierre Zandrowicz

Regional Jury Award:

Farmer and Hipster / Der Bauer und der Bobo (Austria)

Directed by Kurt Langbein

Student Jury Award:

Girl Gang (Switzerland)

Directed by Susanne Regina Meures

Audience Award:

The Killing of a Journalist (Czech Republic, Denmark, USA)

Directed by Matt Sarnecki

Abakus Foundation Audience Award for Exceptional Discussion after a Screening:

Debate on Elephant Mother (UK) by Jez Lewis with the film's protagonist Lek Chailert