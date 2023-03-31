FESTIVALS: Submissions for Works in Progress and First Cut Lab at KVIFF Eastern Promises 2023 Ready to Open

The Works in Progress platform welcomes producers and directors from Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, with their documentary and feature film projects in late production or postproduction stage.

The deadline for submissions for Works in Progress 2023 is 4 May 2023.

First Cut Lab Karlovy Vary is a programme designed for two feature films from the Czech Republic or Slovakia which are in the editing stage. The workshop will be held in Karlovy Vary 5-8 July 2023. The deadline for submissions is 15 May 2023.

KVIFF Eastern Promises Industry Days 2023 will also include Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut+ Works in Progress.

Click HERE for the press release.