CEE Animation Forum 2023 Call for Entries

PRAGUE: Animators, directors and industry professionals can apply to the 11th CEE Animation Forum till 30 April 2023. The leading pitching, financing, and coproduction event for animated projects in Central and Eastern Europe will be held 8 - 9 November 2023 in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Entries are open in four categories: long films, series/TV specials, short films, and student films.

Click HERE for more details about the call, HERE for the guidelines, HERE for the submission form, and HERE for the press release.