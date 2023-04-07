dok.incubator Workshop 2023 Announces Final Selection

PRAGUE: Eight documentaries from countries including Hungary and Poland have been selected for dok.incubator Workshop 2023.

The well-established rough-cut training will bring eight project teams from Europe, Iran, and Bhutan to work together with international editors, producers, and sales representatives.

For the upcoming eight months their goal is to sharpen their film’s cut, shape its dramaturgy, and create marketing strategy, preparing each film for festival premiere in 2024.

dok.incubator 2023 Selected Projects:

5 Pills Away (Poland)

Directed by Karolina Domagalska

Produced by MY WAY STUDIO

Agent of Happiness (Bhutan, Hungary)

Directed by Arun Bhattarai, Dorottya Zurbo

Produced by Match Frame Productions Kft

Just Hear Me Out (Poland)

Directed by Malgorzata Imielska

Produced by Kalejdoskop Film Studio

Mina and the Radio Bandits (Norway)

Directed by Kari Anne Moe

Produced by Fuglene

Nice Ladies (the Netherlands, Ukraine)

Directed by Mariia Ponomarova

Produced by Labyrint Film

Racing Hearts (Sweden)

Directed by Milla Bergh,

Produced by Escathon AB

The Eternal War (Finland, Poland)

Produced by mnunna Films Ltd

Zun: An Octopus under My Skin (Iran)

Directed by Leila Amini

Produced by Docmaniacs

