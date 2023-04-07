dok.incubator Workshop 2023 Announces Final Selection

The well-established rough-cut training will bring eight project teams from Europe, Iran, and Bhutan to work together with international editors, producers, and sales representatives.
For the upcoming eight months their goal is to sharpen their film’s cut, shape its dramaturgy, and create marketing strategy, preparing each film for festival premiere in 2024.
dok.incubator 2023 Selected Projects:
5 Pills Away (Poland)
Directed by Karolina Domagalska
Produced by MY WAY STUDIO
Agent of Happiness (Bhutan, Hungary)
Directed by Arun Bhattarai, Dorottya Zurbo
Produced by Match Frame Productions Kft
Just Hear Me Out (Poland)
Directed by Malgorzata Imielska
Produced by Kalejdoskop Film Studio
Mina and the Radio Bandits (Norway)
Directed by Kari Anne Moe
Produced by Fuglene
Nice Ladies (the Netherlands, Ukraine)
Directed by Mariia Ponomarova
Produced by Labyrint Film
Racing Hearts (Sweden)
Directed by Milla Bergh,
Produced by Escathon AB
The Eternal War (Finland, Poland)
Produced by mnunna Films Ltd
Zun: An Octopus under My Skin (Iran)
Directed by Leila Amini
Produced by Docmaniacs
Click HERE to see the press release.