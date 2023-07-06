06-07-2023

FNE at KVIFF 2023: Winners of Eastern Promises

    FNE at KVIFF 2023: Winners of Eastern Promises credit: Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary

    KARLOVY VARY: Karlovy Vary IFF’s Eastern Promises industry segment, which was held 2 – 5 July 2023, has announced its winners.

    A total of 27 film projects were screened within the festival's three programmes: Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch, and First Cut+.

    The awards have a total value of 115,000 EUR. 

    The 57th Karlovy Vary IFF is running 30 June – 8 July 2023.

    KVIFF’s Eastern Promises Winners:

    Works in Progress:

    Works in Progress Post-production Development Award:
    I’m Not Everything I Want to Be (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria)
    Directed by Klára Tasovská
    Produced by Lukáš Kokeš

    Works in Progress TRT Award:
    Tasty (Lithuania, Estonia)
    Directed by Egle Vertelyte
    Produced by Lukas Trimonis

    Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:
    Bikechess (Kazakhstan, France, Norway)
    Directed by Assel Aushakimova
    Produced by Antoine Simkine, Almagul Tleukhanova, Christian Fredrik Martin

    Works in Development – Feature Launch:

    Works in Development Award:
    Flight from Kabul (Slovakia)
    Directed and written by Sahraa Karimi
    Produced by Wanda Adamík Hrycová

    Connecting Cottbus Award:
    Excavators (Cyprus)
    Directed and written by Argyro Nicolaou
    Produced by Constantinos Nikiforou, Minos Papas

    Rotterdam Lab Award:
    Tomáš Pertold, producer of the film God Break Down the Door (Czech Republic)

    First Cut+ Works in Progress:

    TRT First Cut+ Award:
    Allen Sunshine (Canada, USA)
    Directed by Harley Chamandy
    Produced by Chantal Chamandy

