FNE at KVIFF 2023: Winners of Eastern Promises

KARLOVY VARY: Karlovy Vary IFF’s Eastern Promises industry segment, which was held 2 – 5 July 2023, has announced its winners.

A total of 27 film projects were screened within the festival's three programmes: Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch, and First Cut+.

The awards have a total value of 115,000 EUR.

The 57th Karlovy Vary IFF is running 30 June – 8 July 2023.

KVIFF’s Eastern Promises Winners:

Works in Progress:

Works in Progress Post-production Development Award:

I’m Not Everything I Want to Be (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria)

Directed by Klára Tasovská

Produced by Lukáš Kokeš

Works in Progress TRT Award:

Tasty (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Egle Vertelyte

Produced by Lukas Trimonis

Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:

Bikechess (Kazakhstan, France, Norway)

Directed by Assel Aushakimova

Produced by Antoine Simkine, Almagul Tleukhanova, Christian Fredrik Martin

Works in Development – Feature Launch:

Works in Development Award:

Flight from Kabul (Slovakia)

Directed and written by Sahraa Karimi

Produced by Wanda Adamík Hrycová

Connecting Cottbus Award:

Excavators (Cyprus)

Directed and written by Argyro Nicolaou

Produced by Constantinos Nikiforou, Minos Papas

Rotterdam Lab Award:

Tomáš Pertold, producer of the film God Break Down the Door (Czech Republic)

First Cut+ Works in Progress:

TRT First Cut+ Award:

Allen Sunshine (Canada, USA)

Directed by Harley Chamandy

Produced by Chantal Chamandy

