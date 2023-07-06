FNE at KVIFF 2023: Winners of Eastern Promises

A total of 27 film projects were screened within the festival's three programmes: Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch, and First Cut+.
The awards have a total value of 115,000 EUR.
The 57th Karlovy Vary IFF is running 30 June – 8 July 2023.
KVIFF’s Eastern Promises Winners:
Works in Progress:
Works in Progress Post-production Development Award:
I’m Not Everything I Want to Be (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria)
Directed by Klára Tasovská
Produced by Lukáš Kokeš
Works in Progress TRT Award:
Tasty (Lithuania, Estonia)
Directed by Egle Vertelyte
Produced by Lukas Trimonis
Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:
Bikechess (Kazakhstan, France, Norway)
Directed by Assel Aushakimova
Produced by Antoine Simkine, Almagul Tleukhanova, Christian Fredrik Martin
Works in Development – Feature Launch:
Works in Development Award:
Flight from Kabul (Slovakia)
Directed and written by Sahraa Karimi
Produced by Wanda Adamík Hrycová
Connecting Cottbus Award:
Excavators (Cyprus)
Directed and written by Argyro Nicolaou
Produced by Constantinos Nikiforou, Minos Papas
Rotterdam Lab Award:
Tomáš Pertold, producer of the film God Break Down the Door (Czech Republic)
First Cut+ Works in Progress:
TRT First Cut+ Award:
Allen Sunshine (Canada, USA)
Directed by Harley Chamandy
Produced by Chantal Chamandy
