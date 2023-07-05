All Streaming Platforms to Contribute to Newly Planned Czech Audiovisual Fund

PRAGUE: All distribution platforms, both domestic and foreign, have agreed with the Czech Ministry of Culture to allocate 2 percent of their revenues to the newly planned State Audiovisual Fund.

The announcement made by the Culture Minister Martin Baxa in a press briefing held on 3 July 2023 involved representatives from the platforms, producers and the Ministry of Culture, with Prime Minister Petr Fiala in attendance, according to Expats.cz quoting the Czech News Agency (ČTK).

The audiovisual law expected for 2025 will also stipulate to extend the financial contributions from audiovisual providers to small-screen platforms, including television and internet-based audiovisual projects, as well as to animated productions.