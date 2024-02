PRAGUE: The first season of the series Blade Runner 2099 directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling will be shot at the Barrandov Studios between April and November 2024.

The announcement was made by the Czech Film Commission, according to local media, which is also quoting Barrandov Studio CEO Petr Tichý, who revealed that the production could bring up to 39.4 m EUR / 1 billion CZK to the Czech Republic

The series will be released on Amazon Prime Video.