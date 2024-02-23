CEE Animation Workshop 2024 Announces Selected Projects

PRAGUE: Twelve projects including four short animated films, one animated series, one TV special, five long animated films and one XR animated film have been selected for the 6th edition of the CEE Animation Workshop , which will be held in four modules throughout 2024.

The selected projects come from Croatia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Georgia, Ukraine, Norway, Italy and France.

The workshop will comprise two online and two on-site modules. The first module will take place in Vilnius 26 February - 2 March 2024. The second residential module will take place on the Croatian seaside 29 July – 4 August 2024.

The programme is again welcoming projects and participants from different countries, while still maintaining focus on the CEE region and low production capacity countries.

“It is especially thrilling to welcome the first XR project attending our programme. We are preparing a rich and intense training for 2024, and we are excited to visit Lithuania and Croatia during our residential modules this year. There, we will put a spotlight on their animation industries”, says Saša Bach, the Managing Director of the CEE Animation Workshop.

Tailored to meet the specific needs of animation professionals, the programme will see the selected projects from their early stages to the final developed production package, ready to access the market.

Producers Tonje Skar Reiersen (Mikrofilm, Norway) and Corinne Destombes (Folimage, France), along with script consultants Phil Parker (United Kingdom) and Rita Domonyi (Hungary), are reprising their roles as group leaders. They will be joined by more than 30 representatives of the local animation industry as well as guest lecturers.

The CEE Animation Workshop is organised with the support of the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union. The Workshop is supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the Ministry of Public Administration, Republic of Slovenia.

Click HERE to see the selected projects and the selected career-oriented participants.