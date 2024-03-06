FESTIVALS: One World Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

The festival will screen 96 long documentaries, ten VR projects and seven short films for children grouped in the traditional competition sections (International competition, Czech competition, You Have to Know, Immersive film competition), as well as in seven non-competitive categories.
This year's laureate of the Homo Homini award is the editorial office of Abzas Media, one of the most important independent Azerbaijani online media.
International Competition:
Venezuela: Country of Lost Children (Germany)
Directed by Marc Wiese, Juan Camilo Cruz
Hollywoodgate (Germany, USA)
Directed by Ibrahim Nash’at
A Bit of a Stranger (Sweden, Ukraine, Germany)
Directed by Svitlana Lishchynska
A New Kind of Wilderness (Norway)
Directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen
Agent of Happiness (Bhutan, Hungary)
Directed by Dorottya Zurbó, Arun Bhattarai
Flickering Lights (India)
Directed by Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan
KIX (Hungary, Croatia, France)
Directed by Bálint Révész, Dávid Mikulán
Life Is Beautiful (Norway, Palestine)
Directed by Mohamed Jabaly
Shaman’s Tale (Czech Republic, France, USA)
Directed by Beata Bashkirova, Bashkirov Mikhail
Silence of Reason (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kumjana Novakova
The Monk (Denmark, the Netherlands)
Directed by Mira Jargil, Christian Sønderby Jepsen