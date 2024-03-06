FESTIVALS: One World Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

PRAGUE: One World International Human Rights Film Festival has announced the programme of its 26th edition, which will be held from 20 March to 21 April 2024 in 48 cities throughout the Czech Republic. In Prague, the festival will take place from 20 to 28 March 2024.

The festival will screen 96 long documentaries, ten VR projects and seven short films for children grouped in the traditional competition sections (International competition, Czech competition, You Have to Know, Immersive film competition), as well as in seven non-competitive categories.

This year's laureate of the Homo Homini award is the editorial office of Abzas Media, one of the most important independent Azerbaijani online media.

Click HERE for the complete programme of the festival.

International Competition:

Venezuela: Country of Lost Children (Germany)

Directed by Marc Wiese, Juan Camilo Cruz



Hollywoodgate (Germany, USA)

Directed by Ibrahim Nash’at



A Bit of a Stranger (Sweden, Ukraine, Germany)

Directed by Svitlana Lishchynska



A New Kind of Wilderness (Norway)

Directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen



Agent of Happiness (Bhutan, Hungary)

Directed by Dorottya Zurbó, Arun Bhattarai



Flickering Lights (India)

Directed by Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan



KIX (Hungary, Croatia, France)

Directed by Bálint Révész, Dávid Mikulán



Life Is Beautiful (Norway, Palestine)

Directed by Mohamed Jabaly



Shaman’s Tale (Czech Republic, France, USA)

Directed by Beata Bashkirova, Bashkirov Mikhail



Silence of Reason (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kumjana Novakova



The Monk (Denmark, the Netherlands)

Directed by Mira Jargil, Christian Sønderby Jepsen