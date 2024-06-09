CEE Animation to Showcase Central and Eastern European Talent at MIFA 2024

PRAGUE: CEE Animation will once again participate in MIFA , the world’s biggest animation market, taking place 11 - 14 June 2024 in Annecy. Besides promoting Central and Eastern European animated films, authors and their projects, CEE Animation’s activities in Annecy will include various networking opportunities as well as meetings between project holders and international coproducers.

CEE Animation’s MIFA delegation gathers 34 industry professionals (producers, directors, representatives of national associations, film funds and schools) from six countries and 26 companies.

CEE Animation is inviting all interested industry professionals to several networking events: two international networking breakfasts (a series of “speed dates” between CEE and other European professionals aimed at matching project holders with international coproducers), three CEE Animation Happy Hours (11, 13 and 14 June at 5:30 PM at the Creative Europe MEDIA Stand), and a Garden Party (12 June at 4 PM at the Imperial Hotel).

The complete list of projects looking for partners is available here.

MIFA is organised together with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (9-15 June 2024). A total of 35 CEE films from various countries have been selected for this year’s festival programme in 13 categories.

The CEE Animation delegation is financially supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Producers´ Association, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic and Creative Europe Desk Czech Republic.

