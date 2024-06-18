Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films at 2024 Karlovy Vary IFF

KARLOVY VARY: A total of 21 German productions and coproductions will screen in various sections of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , whose 58th edition will be held from 28 June to 6 July 2024.

German/French Xoftex by Noaz Deshe has been selected for the Crystal Globe Competition, while The Alienated (Germany, Moldova, France) by Anja Kreis will be presented in the Proxima Competition.

Slovak/German Lapilli directed by Paula Ďurinová and produced by guča films in coproduction with the Berlin University of the Arts, has also been selected for the Proxima Competition.

The German documentary The Garden Cadences directed by Bosnian director Dane Komljen will screen in the Imagina section.

The TV film Metamorphosis directed by acclaimed Czech director Jan Němec and produced by West Germany and Austria will be part of the section The Wish to Be a Red Indian: Kafka and Cinema.

