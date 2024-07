PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 789,000 EUR / 20 m CZK as minority coproduction grants for the production of four feature films, five long documentaries, two long animated films and one short animated film.

French/Czech Mozart in Paris / Mozart v Paříži directed by Petr Václav and Finnish The Kidnapping of a President directed by Samuli Valkama received the biggest support amounting to 138,000 EUR / 3,5 m CZK each.

Among the supported documentaries is Time to Target directed by Ukraine-born director Vitaly Mansky, which received 39,408 EUR support.

The grants were announced on 12 July 2024.

Click HERE for the grants chart.