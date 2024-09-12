FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Czech Republic Selects Waves as Oscar Contender

In his third feature film, the actor-turned-director Jiří Mádl delves into the dramatic events of the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia from the point of view of journalists working in the International Editorial Office of Czechoslovak Radio.
Waves / Vlny was produced by Dawson Films (Czech Republic) in coproduction with Wandal Production (Wandal Production) and the Czech Television. The film was supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
Click HERE for the press release.