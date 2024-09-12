12-09-2024

FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Czech Republic Selects Waves as Oscar Contender

    Waves by Jiří Mádl Waves by Jiří Mádl source: Czech Film Center

    PRAGUE: The members of the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA) have selected Czech/Slovak coproduction Waves by Jiří Mádl as the Czech candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

    In his third feature film, the actor-turned-director Jiří Mádl delves into the dramatic events of the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia from the point of view of journalists working in the International Editorial Office of Czechoslovak Radio.

    Waves / Vlny was produced by Dawson Films (Czech Republic) in coproduction with Wandal Production (Wandal Production) and the Czech Television. The film was supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

