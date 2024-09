PRAGUE: CEE Animation Workshop has opened applications for its 7th edition, which will be held in 2025. The deadline for submissions is 8 November 2024.

The year-long training programme for developing projects and enhancing the skills of producers and their creative teams is open to teams with an animated project in development (shorts, TV, feature-length, hybrid, XR), as well as participants without a project working in the field of animation.



The workshop will consist of four modules (two online and two on-site).

Click HERE for the press release and HERE for more information about the call.