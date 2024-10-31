JIHLAVA: Here are the awards of the 4th Ji.hlava New Visions Forum (JNV Forum) held 30 – 31 October 2024 within the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival (25 October – 3 November 2024).

The industry awards of the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival were announced during a ceremony held in the evening of 31 October 2024.

WINNERS OF JI.HLAVA NEW VISIONS FORUM 2024:

Ji.hlava New Visions Award 2024 for the Most Promising European Project, in cooperation with UPP and Soundsquare:

Wasteland Chronicles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová, Barbora Sliepková, Lucia Kašová

Produced by filmsomnia

Coproduced by Cinémotif Films

Ji.hlava New Visions Award 2024 for the Most Promising U.S. Project, in Partnership with Am Docs:

Fenced (USA)

Directed by Gabriella Garcia Pardo

Current Time TV Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:

Homemade Mulberry Vodka (Armenia, France, Sweden)

Directed by Anzhela Frangyan

Cannes Docs - Marché du Film Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:

A Journey to the Universe (Thailand)

Directed by Primrin Puarat

DAE Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:

The Songs from Within (Taiwan)

Directed by Elvis A-liang Lu

Sheffield DocFest Networking Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:

Becoming Riskya (Indonesia)

Directed by Riskya Duavania

#Docs Connect Taskovski Training Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:

Fantasma (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Tomáš Klein

Produced by Cinémotif Films

EURODOC Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024 for Executive Producer:

Laura Alvarez from the project Homefire (Spain)

Directed by Neus Pagès