31-10-2024

Winners of Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024

    Winners of Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024 photo by Jan Hromadko

    JIHLAVA: Here are the awards of the 4th Ji.hlava New Visions Forum (JNV Forum) held 30 – 31 October 2024 within the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival (25 October – 3 November 2024).

    The industry awards of the 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival were announced during a ceremony held in the evening of 31 October 2024.

    WINNERS OF JI.HLAVA NEW VISIONS FORUM 2024:

    Ji.hlava New Visions Award 2024 for the Most Promising European Project, in cooperation with UPP and Soundsquare:
    Wasteland Chronicles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Viera Čákanyová, Barbora Sliepková, Lucia Kašová
    Produced by filmsomnia
    Coproduced by Cinémotif Films

    Ji.hlava New Visions Award 2024 for the Most Promising U.S. Project, in Partnership with Am Docs:
    Fenced (USA)
    Directed by Gabriella Garcia Pardo

    Current Time TV Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:
    Homemade Mulberry Vodka (Armenia, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Anzhela Frangyan

    Cannes Docs - Marché du Film Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:
    A Journey to the Universe (Thailand)
    Directed by Primrin Puarat

    DAE Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:
    The Songs from Within (Taiwan)
    Directed by Elvis A-liang Lu

    Sheffield DocFest Networking Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:
    Becoming Riskya (Indonesia)
    Directed by Riskya Duavania

    #Docs Connect Taskovski Training Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024:
    Fantasma (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tomáš Klein
    Produced by Cinémotif Films

    EURODOC Award at Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2024 for Executive Producer:
    Laura Alvarez from the project Homefire (Spain)
    Directed by Neus Pagès

