PRAGUE: The animation development and pitching lab Rise & Shine is looking for young talents with inspiring short animated films in development to take part in its 4th edition.

The lab will have three parts: June 2025 at Animafest Zagreb (Scriptwriting and Development Lab), October (online training), and December 2025, at Animateka Ljubljana (Pitching Lab and Competition).

Rise & Shine is organised by CEE Animation together with Animafest Zagreb and Animateka Ljubljana.

The deadline for applications is 10 March 2025.

