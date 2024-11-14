Winners of 2024 CEE Animation Forum

PILSEN: The 12th CEE Animation Forum , the leading pitching and networking event in Central and Eastern Europe, concluded on 13 November 2024 with the announcement of the winners.

A total of 31 projects (nine long animated films, seven TV series, nine short films, and six student shorts) were included in the Pitching Competition.

The total budget for these projects exceeds 40 m EUR. "I am amazed by the overall quality of the pitches and the energy invested in these incredible animated film projects. The majority of them left the audience breathless. The bravery and enthusiasm with which the presenters, both young students and experienced filmmakers with highly ambitious projects, performed on stage is truly inspiring. We are proud to see the projects that participated in our other activities, like CEE Animation Workshop or Rise and Shine pitching lab, come well-prepared and start their successful development," said Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.

The awards were distributed in a total amount of 40,000 EUR.

CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by International Visegrad Fund, Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, Czech Film Fund, Audiovisual Producers´ Association CZ, Pilsen Region, Polish Film Institute, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest, and LITA.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Audience Award:

Toink! (Belgium)

Written by Bert Lesaffer

Produced by Animal Tank

Long Animated Films Category:

Winner:

Saima – Scenes from a Midlife Crisis (Croatia, Estonia)

Directed by Chintis Lundgren

Produced by Adriatic Animation

Coproduced by Animatsiooni stuudio

TV Series Category:

Winner:

Toink! (Belgium)

Written by Bert Lesaffer

Produced by Animal Tank

Special Mention:

The End (Romania)

Directed by Paul Muresan

Produced by Safe Frame

Short Films Category:

Winner:

Ant (Germany)

Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk

Special Mention:

Killin’ It (Hungary)

Directed by Balázs Turai

Produced by Boddah

Rising Stars – Student Films Category:

Winner:

My Granny Amphibian (Slovakia)

Directed by Viktória Zimmermannová

Produced by the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava – VŠMU

Special Mention:

Cashier (Czech Republic)

Directed by Alina Sivets

Produced by the University of West Bohemia, Ladislav Sutnar Faculty of Design and Art

CEE Animation Workshop Scholarship:

English Lessons (Ukraine)

Directed by Ivan Tymchenko

Produced by Digital Platform, Svitlofor Film

Ciclic Residency:

Ant (Germany)

Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk

Travelling - distribution award:

Winner:

Ant (Germany)

Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk

Special Mention:

A Walk in Nature (Czech Republic)

Directed by Matej Mihalyi

Produced by Academy of Arts Architecture & Design in Prague UMPRUM

Cartoon MOVIE - direct access:

In My Head (Slovakia)

Directed by Veronika Zúbek Kocourková

Produced by Super film

The Axolotls (Czech Republic)

Directed by Filip Posivac

Produced by Bionaut

TVPaint - animation license:

Total Eclipse (Serbia, Bulgaria)

Directed Marija Stojnić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Coproduced by Art-house Blockbusters

Young Horizons Industry - direct access:

Finding Home (Norway)

Directed by Anja Manou Hellem

Produced by Trollfilm

Animarkt Stop Motion Forum - direct access:

Ant (Germany)

Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk

BRATRONICE Residency:

A Walk in Nature (Czech Republic)

Directed by Matej Mihalyi

Produced by Academy of Arts Architecture & Design in Prague UMPRUM

