Winners of 2024 CEE Animation Forum

A total of 31 projects (nine long animated films, seven TV series, nine short films, and six student shorts) were included in the Pitching Competition.
The total budget for these projects exceeds 40 m EUR. "I am amazed by the overall quality of the pitches and the energy invested in these incredible animated film projects. The majority of them left the audience breathless. The bravery and enthusiasm with which the presenters, both young students and experienced filmmakers with highly ambitious projects, performed on stage is truly inspiring. We are proud to see the projects that participated in our other activities, like CEE Animation Workshop or Rise and Shine pitching lab, come well-prepared and start their successful development," said Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.
The awards were distributed in a total amount of 40,000 EUR.
CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by International Visegrad Fund, Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, Czech Film Fund, Audiovisual Producers´ Association CZ, Pilsen Region, Polish Film Institute, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest, and LITA.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Audience Award:
Toink! (Belgium)
Written by Bert Lesaffer
Produced by Animal Tank
Long Animated Films Category:
Winner:
Saima – Scenes from a Midlife Crisis (Croatia, Estonia)
Directed by Chintis Lundgren
Produced by Adriatic Animation
Coproduced by Animatsiooni stuudio
TV Series Category:
Winner:
Toink! (Belgium)
Written by Bert Lesaffer
Produced by Animal Tank
Special Mention:
The End (Romania)
Directed by Paul Muresan
Produced by Safe Frame
Short Films Category:
Winner:
Ant (Germany)
Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk
Special Mention:
Killin’ It (Hungary)
Directed by Balázs Turai
Produced by Boddah
Rising Stars – Student Films Category:
Winner:
My Granny Amphibian (Slovakia)
Directed by Viktória Zimmermannová
Produced by the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava – VŠMU
Special Mention:
Cashier (Czech Republic)
Directed by Alina Sivets
Produced by the University of West Bohemia, Ladislav Sutnar Faculty of Design and Art
CEE Animation Workshop Scholarship:
English Lessons (Ukraine)
Directed by Ivan Tymchenko
Produced by Digital Platform, Svitlofor Film
Ciclic Residency:
Ant (Germany)
Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk
Travelling - distribution award:
Winner:
Ant (Germany)
Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk
Special Mention:
A Walk in Nature (Czech Republic)
Directed by Matej Mihalyi
Produced by Academy of Arts Architecture & Design in Prague UMPRUM
Cartoon MOVIE - direct access:
In My Head (Slovakia)
Directed by Veronika Zúbek Kocourková
Produced by Super film
The Axolotls (Czech Republic)
Directed by Filip Posivac
Produced by Bionaut
TVPaint - animation license:
Total Eclipse (Serbia, Bulgaria)
Directed Marija Stojnić
Produced by Set Sail Films
Coproduced by Art-house Blockbusters
Young Horizons Industry - direct access:
Finding Home (Norway)
Directed by Anja Manou Hellem
Produced by Trollfilm
Animarkt Stop Motion Forum - direct access:
Ant (Germany)
Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk
BRATRONICE Residency:
A Walk in Nature (Czech Republic)
Directed by Matej Mihalyi
Produced by Academy of Arts Architecture & Design in Prague UMPRUM
Click HERE for the press release.