14-11-2024

Winners of 2024 CEE Animation Forum

    Winners of 2024 CEE Animation Forum credit: CEEA

    PILSEN: The 12th CEE Animation Forum, the leading pitching and networking event in Central and Eastern Europe, concluded on 13 November 2024 with the announcement of the winners.

    A total of 31 projects (nine long animated films, seven TV series, nine short films, and six student shorts) were included in the Pitching Competition.

    The total budget for these projects exceeds 40 m EUR. "I am amazed by the overall quality of the pitches and the energy invested in these incredible animated film projects. The majority of them left the audience breathless. The bravery and enthusiasm with which the presenters, both young students and experienced filmmakers with highly ambitious projects, performed on stage is truly inspiring. We are proud to see the projects that participated in our other activities, like CEE Animation Workshop or Rise and Shine pitching lab, come well-prepared and start their successful development," said Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.

    The awards were distributed in a total amount of 40,000 EUR.

    CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by International Visegrad Fund, Ministry of Culture Czech RepublicCzech Film FundAudiovisual Producers´ Association CZ, Pilsen Region, Polish Film InstituteSlovak Audiovisual FundMoholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest, and LITA.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Audience Award:
    Toink! (Belgium)
    Written by Bert Lesaffer
    Produced by Animal Tank

    Long Animated Films Category:

    Winner:
    Saima – Scenes from a Midlife Crisis (Croatia, Estonia)
    Directed by Chintis Lundgren
    Produced by Adriatic Animation
    Coproduced by Animatsiooni stuudio

    TV Series Category:

    Winner:
    Toink! (Belgium)
    Written by Bert Lesaffer
    Produced by Animal Tank

    Special Mention:
    The End (Romania)
    Directed by Paul Muresan
    Produced by Safe Frame

    Short Films Category:

    Winner:
    Ant (Germany)
    Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk

    Special Mention:
    Killin’ It (Hungary)
    Directed by Balázs Turai
    Produced by Boddah

    Rising Stars – Student Films Category:

    Winner:
    My Granny Amphibian (Slovakia)
    Directed by Viktória Zimmermannová
    Produced by the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava – VŠMU

    Special Mention:
    Cashier (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Alina Sivets
    Produced by the University of West Bohemia, Ladislav Sutnar Faculty of Design and Art

    CEE Animation Workshop Scholarship:
    English Lessons (Ukraine)
    Directed by Ivan Tymchenko
    Produced by Digital Platform, Svitlofor Film

    Ciclic Residency:
    Ant (Germany)
    Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk

    Travelling - distribution award:

    Winner:
    Ant (Germany)
    Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk

    Special Mention:
    A Walk in Nature (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Matej Mihalyi
    Produced by Academy of Arts Architecture & Design in Prague UMPRUM

    Cartoon MOVIE - direct access:

    In My Head (Slovakia)
    Directed by Veronika Zúbek Kocourková
    Produced by Super film

    The Axolotls (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Filip Posivac
    Produced by Bionaut

    TVPaint - animation license:
    Total Eclipse (Serbia, Bulgaria)
    Directed Marija Stojnić
    Produced by Set Sail Films
    Coproduced by Art-house Blockbusters

    Young Horizons Industry - direct access:
    Finding Home (Norway)
    Directed by Anja Manou Hellem
    Produced by Trollfilm

    Animarkt Stop Motion Forum - direct access:
    Ant (Germany)
    Directed and produced by Jonatan Schwenk

    BRATRONICE Residency:
    A Walk in Nature (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Matej Mihalyi
    Produced by Academy of Arts Architecture & Design in Prague UMPRUM

