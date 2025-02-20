20-02-2025

One World 2025 Announces Full Programme

    The Guest by Michal Bielawski The Guest by Michal Bielawski source: One World IHRFF

    PRAGUE: The One World International Human Rights Film Festival has announced the full programme for its 27th edition, which will be held in Prague 12 – 20 March 2025. The festival will also reach 56 other cities across the Czech Republic.

    In addition to the four traditional competition sections (the International CompetitionCzech CompetitionRight to Know, and Immersive Film Competition), One World will also present seven non-competitive categories: The Slovak JourneyFamily WebsFemale GazeMale BeingsEcosystemsSearching for Freedom, and Community Boundaries.

    This year, the festival will screen a total of 84 documentaries, 11 narrative films, and nine immersive films.

    International Competition:

    A Man Fell (Italy)
    Directed by Giovanni C. Lorusso

    All the Mountains Give (Iran)
    Directed by Arash Rakhsha

    D Is for Distance (Finland)
    Directed by Emma Matthews, Christopher Petit

    Home Is the Ocean (Switzerland)
    Directed by Livia Vonaesch

    Khartoum (German, UK, Sudan, Qatar)
    Directed by Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy Ahmad, Timeea Mohamed Ahmed

    Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)
    Directed by Elisabeth Lo

    Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
    Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

    Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark)
    Directed by Olha Zhurba

    Soul of the Desert (Columbia, Brazil)
    Directed by Mónica Taboada Tapia

    The Guest (Poland, Qatar)
    Directed by Michal Bielawski

