One World 2025 Announces Full Programme

The Guest by Michal Bielawski

PRAGUE: The One World International Human Rights Film Festival has announced the full programme for its 27th edition, which will be held in Prague 12 – 20 March 2025. The festival will also reach 56 other cities across the Czech Republic.

In addition to the four traditional competition sections (the International Competition, Czech Competition, Right to Know, and Immersive Film Competition), One World will also present seven non-competitive categories: The Slovak Journey, Family Webs, Female Gaze, Male Beings, Ecosystems, Searching for Freedom, and Community Boundaries.

This year, the festival will screen a total of 84 documentaries, 11 narrative films, and nine immersive films.

International Competition:

A Man Fell (Italy)

Directed by Giovanni C. Lorusso

All the Mountains Give (Iran)

Directed by Arash Rakhsha

D Is for Distance (Finland)

Directed by Emma Matthews, Christopher Petit

Home Is the Ocean (Switzerland)

Directed by Livia Vonaesch

Khartoum (German, UK, Sudan, Qatar)

Directed by Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy Ahmad, Timeea Mohamed Ahmed

Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)

Directed by Elisabeth Lo

Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Soul of the Desert (Columbia, Brazil)

Directed by Mónica Taboada Tapia

The Guest (Poland, Qatar)

Directed by Michal Bielawski