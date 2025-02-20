One World 2025 Announces Full Programme

In addition to the four traditional competition sections (the International Competition, Czech Competition, Right to Know, and Immersive Film Competition), One World will also present seven non-competitive categories: The Slovak Journey, Family Webs, Female Gaze, Male Beings, Ecosystems, Searching for Freedom, and Community Boundaries.
This year, the festival will screen a total of 84 documentaries, 11 narrative films, and nine immersive films.
International Competition:
A Man Fell (Italy)
Directed by Giovanni C. Lorusso
All the Mountains Give (Iran)
Directed by Arash Rakhsha
D Is for Distance (Finland)
Directed by Emma Matthews, Christopher Petit
Home Is the Ocean (Switzerland)
Directed by Livia Vonaesch
Khartoum (German, UK, Sudan, Qatar)
Directed by Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy Ahmad, Timeea Mohamed Ahmed
Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)
Directed by Elisabeth Lo
Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin
Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark)
Directed by Olha Zhurba
Soul of the Desert (Columbia, Brazil)
Directed by Mónica Taboada Tapia
The Guest (Poland, Qatar)
Directed by Michal Bielawski