CEE Animation Forum 2025 Launches Call for Applications

PRAGUE: The CEE Animation Forum has launched a call for projects for its 13th edition, which will be held in Pilsen, Czech Republic 4-6 November 2025. CEE Animation Forum is one of the leading events for pitching, financing, and coproduction of European animated film projects.

Animators, producers, directors and other industry professionals are invited to submit their animation projects currently in development or production till 30 April 2025.

Submissions are accepted in four categories: Features, Series/TV specials, Shorts, and Student Films, with specific guidelines for each category’s length and development stage.

“As the European animation industry continues to evolve, the CEE Animation Forum remains an important platform for driving creative collaboration and innovation,” said Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.

