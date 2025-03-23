23-03-2025

Winners of East Doc Platform 2025

    Inner Landscapes by Zofia Sawicka Inner Landscapes by Zofia Sawicka source: IDF

    PRAGUE: The main award of the 14th East Doc Platform was presented to the Polish project Inner Landscapes by Zofia Sawicka. In all, 19 awards were announced at the biggest industry event for Central and Eastern European documentaries.

    East Doc Platform took place 13 – 19 March 2025 at the French Institute in Prague, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with the One World Film Festival (12 March – 24 April 2025).

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    East Doc Platform Award 2025:
    Inner Landscapes (Poland)
    Directed by Zofia Sawicka
    Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.

    Special Mention:
    Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Roman Ďuriš
    Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.
    Coproduced by Lonely Production

    The Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award 2025:
    Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Niccolò Salvato
    Produced by Melancholia Pictures

    Czech Television Award:
    Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska
    Produced by Pronto Film

    HBO Award:
    Parallel Space (Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Piga
    Produced by CinePunkt

    Al Jazeera Balkans DFF Award:
    Operation Champion (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili
    Produced by RADIUM FILMS

    The Golden Funnel Award - Docuseries:
    Sport to the People (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic, France, Germany)
    Directed by Đuro Gavran
    Produced by Pipser d.o.o.

    The Golden Funnel Award - Feature Docs:
    Retrospective (Lithuania)
    Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

    Cut thru the NoiseAward:
    Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Barbora Chalupová
    Produced by Helium Film

    Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:
    Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible (Croatia)
    Directed by Vanja Jambrović
    Produced by Restart

    Silver Eye Award:
    A Song without Home (Georgia)
    Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
    Produced by ArtWay Film

    Silver Eye Award Special Mention:
    What about Petey? (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Trabalík
    Produced by GNOMON PRODUCTION S.R.O.
    Coproduced by Dayhey

    Millennium Docs Against Gravity Award:
    Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Roman Ďuriš
    Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.
    Coproduced by Lonely Production

    Baltic Sea Docs Award:
    Operation Champion (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili
    Produced by RADIUM FILMS

    DocsBarcelona Award:
    Inner Landscapes (Poland)
    Directed by Zofia Sawicka
    Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.

    DOK Leipzig DOK Co-Pro Market Award:
    Recovery (Ukraine)
    Directed by Roman Bondarchuk, Vadim Ilkov

    DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:
    Sounds of Revolution (Georgia)
    Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili
    Produced by NIKADOCFILM

    Pitch the Doc Prize:
    Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)
    Directed by Viktória Dénes
    Produced by Éclipse Film

    Docs Ireland Prize:
    Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Niccolò Salvato
    Produced by Melancholia Pictures

    Sheffield DocFest Networking Award:

    Stitches of Freedom (Latvia, Sweden)
    Directed by Alex Shiriaieff, Ivo Briedis
    Produced by VFS Films

    Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)
    Directed by Viktória Dénes
    Produced by Éclipse Film

    MIA Market Award:
    Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)
    Directed by Viktória Dénes
    Produced by Éclipse Film

    Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:
    Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska
    Produced by Pronto Film

