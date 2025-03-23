Winners of East Doc Platform 2025

East Doc Platform took place 13 – 19 March 2025 at the French Institute in Prague, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with the One World Film Festival (12 March – 24 April 2025).
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
East Doc Platform Award 2025:
Inner Landscapes (Poland)
Directed by Zofia Sawicka
Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.
Special Mention:
Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Roman Ďuriš
Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.
Coproduced by Lonely Production
The Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award 2025:
Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Niccolò Salvato
Produced by Melancholia Pictures
Czech Television Award:
Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska
Produced by Pronto Film
HBO Award:
Parallel Space (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Piga
Produced by CinePunkt
Al Jazeera Balkans DFF Award:
Operation Champion (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili
Produced by RADIUM FILMS
The Golden Funnel Award - Docuseries:
Sport to the People (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic, France, Germany)
Directed by Đuro Gavran
Produced by Pipser d.o.o.
The Golden Funnel Award - Feature Docs:
Retrospective (Lithuania)
Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Cut thru the NoiseAward:
Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Chalupová
Produced by Helium Film
Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:
Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible (Croatia)
Directed by Vanja Jambrović
Produced by Restart
Silver Eye Award:
A Song without Home (Georgia)
Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
Produced by ArtWay Film
Silver Eye Award Special Mention:
What about Petey? (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Trabalík
Produced by GNOMON PRODUCTION S.R.O.
Coproduced by Dayhey
Millennium Docs Against Gravity Award:
Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Roman Ďuriš
Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.
Coproduced by Lonely Production
Baltic Sea Docs Award:
Operation Champion (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili
Produced by RADIUM FILMS
DocsBarcelona Award:
Inner Landscapes (Poland)
Directed by Zofia Sawicka
Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.
DOK Leipzig DOK Co-Pro Market Award:
Recovery (Ukraine)
Directed by Roman Bondarchuk, Vadim Ilkov
DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:
Sounds of Revolution (Georgia)
Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili
Produced by NIKADOCFILM
Pitch the Doc Prize:
Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)
Directed by Viktória Dénes
Produced by Éclipse Film
Docs Ireland Prize:
Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Niccolò Salvato
Produced by Melancholia Pictures
Sheffield DocFest Networking Award:
Stitches of Freedom (Latvia, Sweden)
Directed by Alex Shiriaieff, Ivo Briedis
Produced by VFS Films
Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)
Directed by Viktória Dénes
Produced by Éclipse Film
MIA Market Award:
Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)
Directed by Viktória Dénes
Produced by Éclipse Film
Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:
Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska
Produced by Pronto Film
