Winners of East Doc Platform 2025

PRAGUE: The main award of the 14th East Doc Platform was presented to the Polish project Inner Landscapes by Zofia Sawicka. In all, 19 awards were announced at the biggest industry event for Central and Eastern European documentaries.

East Doc Platform took place 13 – 19 March 2025 at the French Institute in Prague, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with the One World Film Festival (12 March – 24 April 2025).

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

East Doc Platform Award 2025:

Inner Landscapes (Poland)

Directed by Zofia Sawicka

Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.

Special Mention:

Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Roman Ďuriš

Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.

Coproduced by Lonely Production

The Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award 2025:

Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Niccolò Salvato

Produced by Melancholia Pictures

Czech Television Award:

Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska

Produced by Pronto Film

HBO Award:

Parallel Space (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Piga

Produced by CinePunkt

Al Jazeera Balkans DFF Award:

Operation Champion (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili

Produced by RADIUM FILMS

The Golden Funnel Award - Docuseries:

Sport to the People (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic, France, Germany)

Directed by Đuro Gavran

Produced by Pipser d.o.o.

The Golden Funnel Award - Feature Docs:

Retrospective (Lithuania)

Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Cut thru the NoiseAward:

Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Chalupová

Produced by Helium Film

Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:

Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible (Croatia)

Directed by Vanja Jambrović

Produced by Restart

Silver Eye Award:

A Song without Home (Georgia)

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

Produced by ArtWay Film

Silver Eye Award Special Mention:

What about Petey? (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Trabalík

Produced by GNOMON PRODUCTION S.R.O.

Coproduced by Dayhey

Millennium Docs Against Gravity Award:

Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Roman Ďuriš

Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.

Coproduced by Lonely Production

Baltic Sea Docs Award:

Operation Champion (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili

Produced by RADIUM FILMS

DocsBarcelona Award:

Inner Landscapes (Poland)

Directed by Zofia Sawicka

Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.

DOK Leipzig DOK Co-Pro Market Award:

Recovery (Ukraine)

Directed by Roman Bondarchuk, Vadim Ilkov

DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:

Sounds of Revolution (Georgia)

Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili

Produced by NIKADOCFILM

Pitch the Doc Prize:

Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)

Directed by Viktória Dénes

Produced by Éclipse Film

Docs Ireland Prize:

Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Niccolò Salvato

Produced by Melancholia Pictures

Sheffield DocFest Networking Award:

Stitches of Freedom (Latvia, Sweden)

Directed by Alex Shiriaieff, Ivo Briedis

Produced by VFS Films

Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)

Directed by Viktória Dénes

Produced by Éclipse Film

MIA Market Award:

Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)

Directed by Viktória Dénes

Produced by Éclipse Film

Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:

Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska

Produced by Pronto Film

