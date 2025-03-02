02-03-2025

East Doc Platform 2025 Ready to Kick Off

By
    Isabella by Joanna Janikowska Isabella by Joanna Janikowska source: dokweb.net

    PRAGUE: Here are the projects selected for the 14th East Doc Platform. The biggest industry event for Central and Eastern European documentaries is scheduled for 13 – 19 March 2025.

    East Doc Platform takes place at the French Institute in Prague, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with the One World Film Festival (12 March – 24 April 2025).

    FULL LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:

    East Silver Market:

    Isabella (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Joanna Janikowska,
    Produced by Kijora Film sp. z o.o.
    Coproduced by Domus Films

    9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili
    Produced by 1991 Productions
    Coproduced by Agitprop, Vincent productions

    A Song without Home (Georgia)
    Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
    Produced by ArtWay Film

    Heart Don't Be Afraid (Germany, Georgia)
    Directed by Ana Kvichidze
    Produced by Moonbow
    Coproduced by Parabellum Films, 17/07 Productions

    What about Petey? (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Trabalík
    Produced by GNOMON PRODUCTION S.R.O.
    Coproduced by Dayhey

    My Family and Other Clowns (Finland)
    Directed by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen

    Because I Have to (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jakub Kučera
    Produced by Perfilm
     
    The Town That Drove Away (Poland)
    Directed by Grzegorz Piekarski, Natalia Pietsch
    Produced by Larmo Films
    Coproduced by TVP

    Hungry (Austria)
    Directed by Susanne Brandstaetter

    The Longer You Bleed (Ukraine)
    Directed by Ewan Waddell

    What the... Hen! (Poland)
    Directed by Joanna Deja
    Produced by Raban

    The Wind Blows Where It Pleases (Romania)
    Directed by Andreea Udrea
    Produced by Remora Films

    Signs of Life (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)
    Directed by Julia Kushnarenko
    Produced by DocNomads

    Stone of Destiny (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Julie Černá
    Produced by Pure Shore

    Hidden (Poland)
    Directed by Monika Kotecka
    Produced by Kijora Film

    East Doc Market:

    Making Friends with the Idea of a Father (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
    Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter

    A Satellite for Burulaï (Switzerlan)
    Directed by Suium Sulaimanova, Antonin Lechat

    Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria, Germany, UK)
    Directed by Dolya Gavanski
    Produced by Thea Films, Agitprop
    Coproduced by Tondowski Films

    Glowing (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Páv
    Produced by Frame Films

    My Other Perfect Me (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy)
    Directed by Veronika Lišková
    Produced by Cinémotif Films
    Coproduced by filmsomnia, Jump Cut

    Wave (Georgia, Romania)
    Directed by Mariam Chachia
    Produced by Kino Elva
    Coproduced by Manifest Film, Nushi Film

    Dekonstrukt (Poland)
    Directed by Mateusz Góra, Kamil Wilk
    Produced by Telemark

    Phantom Limb (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Catherine Norman Tahirovic
    Produced by Kleme Production

    I See No Death (Latvia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Jevhen Titarenko
    Produced by Ego Media
    Coproduced by Braha Production Company

    Not So Far Away Places (France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano, Yulia Vishnevets
    Produced by Ana Film
    Coproduced by Hypermarket Film

    Shut the Fuck Up! (Ukraine)
    Directed by Taisiia Kutuzova

    Czech Docs: Coming Soon:

    Who Is Missing Today? (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Květa Chaloupková
    Produced by Frame Films

    Land of Fire (Czech Republic, Germany, Canada)
    Directed by Nikola Klinger
    Produced by CINEPOINT
    Coproduced by Zeitgebilde Filmproduktion, Ram Film Productions

    How Long Until We Die Out? (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)
    Directed by Juliana Moska
    Produced by CLAW
    Coproduced by Guča films

    Wasteland Chronicles (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)
    Directed by Viera Čákanyová, Lucia Kašová, Barbora Sliepková
    Produced by filmsomnia
    Coproduced by Cinémotif Films

    Death of Death (Czech Republic, Latvia)
    Directed by Davis Simanis
    Produced by Kuli Film
    Coproduced by EGO Media

    East Doc Forum:

    Sounds of Revolution (Georgia)
    Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili
    Produced by NIKADOCFILM

    Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Roman Ďuriš
    Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.
    Coproduced by Lonely Production

    Recovery (Ukraine)
    Directed by Roman Bondarchuk, Vadim Ilkov

    Letters to My Creator (Latvia, Sweden)
    Directed by Ivo Briedis, Alex Shiriaieff
    Produced by VFS Films

    Inner Landscapes (Poland)
    Directed by Zofia Sawicka,
    Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.

    Romi Vajda - the Palace Revolution (Belgium, Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Olga Lucovnicova, Verbeke Annabel
    Produced by While We're Here

    Rotations (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Eliška Andršová Cílková
    Produced by nutprodukce

    Eat a Book (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Iskra Angelova
    Produced by Agitprop

    These projects will be pitching alongside 17 Ex Oriente Film projects.

    Long Documentaries:

    Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible (Croatia)
    Directed by Vanja Jambrović
    Produced by Restart

    Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska
    Produced by Pronto Film

    Cooperative (Ukraine)
    Directed by Mykhailo Volkov, Roman Blazhan

    The Island of Freedom (Czech Republic, Taiwan, Slovakia)
    Directed by Haruna Honcoop
    Produced by Hui-chen Huang

    My Father, the ICEMAN (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
    Produced by 4.30 STUDIO

    St. Barbara's Children (Finland, Poland)
    Directed by Oliwia Tonteri
    Produced by Kompot

    Operation Champion (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili
    Produced by RADIUM FILMS

    Parallel Space (Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Piga
    Produced by CinePunkt

    Retrospective (Lithuania)
    Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

    SLAVA (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová
    Produced by AZYL, spol. s.r.o

    Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Barbora Chalupová
    Produced by Helium Film

    Gone Guy (Romania, Ukraine)
    Directed by Andrei Dascalescu
    Produced by Filmlab

    Docuseries:

    Cradle to Grave (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Stanislav Donchev
    Produced by Trafaret Films

    Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)
    Directed by Viktória Dénes
    Produced by Éclipse Film

    Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Niccolò Salvato
    Produced by Melancholia Pictures

    One Inch Eastward (Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine)
    Directed by Irina Maldea
    Produced by Akajava Films

    Sport to the People (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic, France, Germany)
    Directed by Đuro Gavran
    Produced by Pipser d.o.o.

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« One World 2025 Announces Full Programme