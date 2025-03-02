East Doc Platform 2025 Ready to Kick Off

East Doc Platform takes place at the French Institute in Prague, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with the One World Film Festival (12 March – 24 April 2025).
FULL LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:
East Silver Market:
Isabella (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Joanna Janikowska,
Produced by Kijora Film sp. z o.o.
Coproduced by Domus Films
9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili
Produced by 1991 Productions
Coproduced by Agitprop, Vincent productions
A Song without Home (Georgia)
Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
Produced by ArtWay Film
Heart Don't Be Afraid (Germany, Georgia)
Directed by Ana Kvichidze
Produced by Moonbow
Coproduced by Parabellum Films, 17/07 Productions
What about Petey? (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Trabalík
Produced by GNOMON PRODUCTION S.R.O.
Coproduced by Dayhey
My Family and Other Clowns (Finland)
Directed by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen
Because I Have to (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jakub Kučera
Produced by Perfilm
The Town That Drove Away (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Piekarski, Natalia Pietsch
Produced by Larmo Films
Coproduced by TVP
Hungry (Austria)
Directed by Susanne Brandstaetter
The Longer You Bleed (Ukraine)
Directed by Ewan Waddell
What the... Hen! (Poland)
Directed by Joanna Deja
Produced by Raban
The Wind Blows Where It Pleases (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Udrea
Produced by Remora Films
Signs of Life (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)
Directed by Julia Kushnarenko
Produced by DocNomads
Stone of Destiny (Czech Republic)
Directed by Julie Černá
Produced by Pure Shore
Hidden (Poland)
Directed by Monika Kotecka
Produced by Kijora Film
East Doc Market:
Making Friends with the Idea of a Father (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter
A Satellite for Burulaï (Switzerlan)
Directed by Suium Sulaimanova, Antonin Lechat
Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria, Germany, UK)
Directed by Dolya Gavanski
Produced by Thea Films, Agitprop
Coproduced by Tondowski Films
Glowing (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Páv
Produced by Frame Films
My Other Perfect Me (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy)
Directed by Veronika Lišková
Produced by Cinémotif Films
Coproduced by filmsomnia, Jump Cut
Wave (Georgia, Romania)
Directed by Mariam Chachia
Produced by Kino Elva
Coproduced by Manifest Film, Nushi Film
Dekonstrukt (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Góra, Kamil Wilk
Produced by Telemark
Phantom Limb (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Catherine Norman Tahirovic
Produced by Kleme Production
I See No Death (Latvia, Ukraine)
Directed by Jevhen Titarenko
Produced by Ego Media
Coproduced by Braha Production Company
Not So Far Away Places (France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano, Yulia Vishnevets
Produced by Ana Film
Coproduced by Hypermarket Film
Shut the Fuck Up! (Ukraine)
Directed by Taisiia Kutuzova
Czech Docs: Coming Soon:
Who Is Missing Today? (Czech Republic)
Directed by Květa Chaloupková
Produced by Frame Films
Land of Fire (Czech Republic, Germany, Canada)
Directed by Nikola Klinger
Produced by CINEPOINT
Coproduced by Zeitgebilde Filmproduktion, Ram Film Productions
How Long Until We Die Out? (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)
Directed by Juliana Moska
Produced by CLAW
Coproduced by Guča films
Wasteland Chronicles (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová, Lucia Kašová, Barbora Sliepková
Produced by filmsomnia
Coproduced by Cinémotif Films
Death of Death (Czech Republic, Latvia)
Directed by Davis Simanis
Produced by Kuli Film
Coproduced by EGO Media
East Doc Forum:
Sounds of Revolution (Georgia)
Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili
Produced by NIKADOCFILM
Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Roman Ďuriš
Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.
Coproduced by Lonely Production
Recovery (Ukraine)
Directed by Roman Bondarchuk, Vadim Ilkov
Letters to My Creator (Latvia, Sweden)
Directed by Ivo Briedis, Alex Shiriaieff
Produced by VFS Films
Inner Landscapes (Poland)
Directed by Zofia Sawicka,
Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.
Romi Vajda - the Palace Revolution (Belgium, Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Olga Lucovnicova, Verbeke Annabel
Produced by While We're Here
Rotations (Czech Republic)
Directed by Eliška Andršová Cílková
Produced by nutprodukce
Eat a Book (Bulgaria)
Directed by Iskra Angelova
Produced by Agitprop
These projects will be pitching alongside 17 Ex Oriente Film projects.
Long Documentaries:
Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible (Croatia)
Directed by Vanja Jambrović
Produced by Restart
Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska
Produced by Pronto Film
Cooperative (Ukraine)
Directed by Mykhailo Volkov, Roman Blazhan
The Island of Freedom (Czech Republic, Taiwan, Slovakia)
Directed by Haruna Honcoop
Produced by Hui-chen Huang
My Father, the ICEMAN (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
Produced by 4.30 STUDIO
St. Barbara's Children (Finland, Poland)
Directed by Oliwia Tonteri
Produced by Kompot
Operation Champion (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili
Produced by RADIUM FILMS
Parallel Space (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Piga
Produced by CinePunkt
Retrospective (Lithuania)
Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
SLAVA (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová
Produced by AZYL, spol. s.r.o
Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Chalupová
Produced by Helium Film
Gone Guy (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Andrei Dascalescu
Produced by Filmlab
Docuseries:
Cradle to Grave (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stanislav Donchev
Produced by Trafaret Films
Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)
Directed by Viktória Dénes
Produced by Éclipse Film
Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Niccolò Salvato
Produced by Melancholia Pictures
One Inch Eastward (Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Irina Maldea
Produced by Akajava Films
Sport to the People (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic, France, Germany)
Directed by Đuro Gavran
Produced by Pipser d.o.o.