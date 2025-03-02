East Doc Platform 2025 Ready to Kick Off

PRAGUE: Here are the projects selected for the 14th East Doc Platform . The biggest industry event for Central and Eastern European documentaries is scheduled for 13 – 19 March 2025.

East Doc Platform takes place at the French Institute in Prague, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in association with the One World Film Festival (12 March – 24 April 2025).

FULL LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:

East Silver Market:

Isabella (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Joanna Janikowska,

Produced by Kijora Film sp. z o.o.

Coproduced by Domus Films

9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili

Produced by 1991 Productions

Coproduced by Agitprop, Vincent productions

A Song without Home (Georgia)

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

Produced by ArtWay Film

Heart Don't Be Afraid (Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Ana Kvichidze

Produced by Moonbow

Coproduced by Parabellum Films, 17/07 Productions

What about Petey? (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Trabalík

Produced by GNOMON PRODUCTION S.R.O.

Coproduced by Dayhey

My Family and Other Clowns (Finland)

Directed by Heilika Pikkov, Liina Särkinen

Because I Have to (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jakub Kučera

Produced by Perfilm



The Town That Drove Away (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Piekarski, Natalia Pietsch

Produced by Larmo Films

Coproduced by TVP

Hungry (Austria)

Directed by Susanne Brandstaetter

The Longer You Bleed (Ukraine)

Directed by Ewan Waddell

What the... Hen! (Poland)

Directed by Joanna Deja

Produced by Raban

The Wind Blows Where It Pleases (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Udrea

Produced by Remora Films

Signs of Life (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)

Directed by Julia Kushnarenko

Produced by DocNomads

Stone of Destiny (Czech Republic)

Directed by Julie Černá

Produced by Pure Shore

Hidden (Poland)

Directed by Monika Kotecka

Produced by Kijora Film

East Doc Market:

Making Friends with the Idea of a Father (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Stefanov

Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter

A Satellite for Burulaï (Switzerlan)

Directed by Suium Sulaimanova, Antonin Lechat

Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria, Germany, UK)

Directed by Dolya Gavanski

Produced by Thea Films, Agitprop

Coproduced by Tondowski Films

Glowing (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Páv

Produced by Frame Films

My Other Perfect Me (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy)

Directed by Veronika Lišková

Produced by Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by filmsomnia, Jump Cut

Wave (Georgia, Romania)

Directed by Mariam Chachia

Produced by Kino Elva

Coproduced by Manifest Film, Nushi Film

Dekonstrukt (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Góra, Kamil Wilk

Produced by Telemark

Phantom Limb (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Catherine Norman Tahirovic

Produced by Kleme Production

I See No Death (Latvia, Ukraine)

Directed by Jevhen Titarenko

Produced by Ego Media

Coproduced by Braha Production Company

Not So Far Away Places (France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano, Yulia Vishnevets

Produced by Ana Film

Coproduced by Hypermarket Film

Shut the Fuck Up! (Ukraine)

Directed by Taisiia Kutuzova

Czech Docs: Coming Soon:

Who Is Missing Today? (Czech Republic)

Directed by Květa Chaloupková

Produced by Frame Films

Land of Fire (Czech Republic, Germany, Canada)

Directed by Nikola Klinger

Produced by CINEPOINT

Coproduced by Zeitgebilde Filmproduktion, Ram Film Productions

How Long Until We Die Out? (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)

Directed by Juliana Moska

Produced by CLAW

Coproduced by Guča films

Wasteland Chronicles (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová, Lucia Kašová, Barbora Sliepková

Produced by filmsomnia

Coproduced by Cinémotif Films

Death of Death (Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Davis Simanis

Produced by Kuli Film

Coproduced by EGO Media

East Doc Forum:

Sounds of Revolution (Georgia)

Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili

Produced by NIKADOCFILM

Always Far Away (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Roman Ďuriš

Produced by Svjetski films s.r.o.

Coproduced by Lonely Production

Recovery (Ukraine)

Directed by Roman Bondarchuk, Vadim Ilkov

Letters to My Creator (Latvia, Sweden)

Directed by Ivo Briedis, Alex Shiriaieff

Produced by VFS Films

Inner Landscapes (Poland)

Directed by Zofia Sawicka,

Produced by Telemark Sp. z o.o.

Romi Vajda - the Palace Revolution (Belgium, Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Olga Lucovnicova, Verbeke Annabel

Produced by While We're Here

Rotations (Czech Republic)

Directed by Eliška Andršová Cílková

Produced by nutprodukce

Eat a Book (Bulgaria)

Directed by Iskra Angelova

Produced by Agitprop

These projects will be pitching alongside 17 Ex Oriente Film projects.

Long Documentaries:

Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible (Croatia)

Directed by Vanja Jambrović

Produced by Restart

Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska

Produced by Pronto Film

Cooperative (Ukraine)

Directed by Mykhailo Volkov, Roman Blazhan

The Island of Freedom (Czech Republic, Taiwan, Slovakia)

Directed by Haruna Honcoop

Produced by Hui-chen Huang

My Father, the ICEMAN (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Kowalski

Produced by 4.30 STUDIO

St. Barbara's Children (Finland, Poland)

Directed by Oliwia Tonteri

Produced by Kompot

Operation Champion (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili

Produced by RADIUM FILMS

Parallel Space (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Piga

Produced by CinePunkt

Retrospective (Lithuania)

Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

SLAVA (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová

Produced by AZYL, spol. s.r.o

Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Chalupová

Produced by Helium Film

Gone Guy (Romania, Ukraine)

Directed by Andrei Dascalescu

Produced by Filmlab

Docuseries:

Cradle to Grave (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stanislav Donchev

Produced by Trafaret Films

Frozen Ocean (Hungary, France)

Directed by Viktória Dénes

Produced by Éclipse Film

Near Light (Romania, Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Niccolò Salvato

Produced by Melancholia Pictures

One Inch Eastward (Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine)

Directed by Irina Maldea

Produced by Akajava Films

Sport to the People (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic, France, Germany)

Directed by Đuro Gavran

Produced by Pipser d.o.o.