Top Festival Programmers Head to dok.incubator 2025 to Meet Emerging Talents

OLOMOUC: Selectors from Sundance, CPH:DOX and Visions du Réel will gather at the dok.incubator workshop from 29 June to 7 July 2025 in Olomouc, Czech Republic, to preview upcoming documentaries and select the best fits for their competitions.

Representatives of international festivals such Hot Docs, Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival, IDFF Ji.hlava and One World will be present as well.

Together with sales agents from CAT&Docs and Lightdox, broadcasters from Al Jazeera and HBO Max and other experts, the programmers will share their knowledge of the current situation in the documentary industry, including distribution strategies that work in 2025 or topics connected to AI, during open sessions dedicated to new challenges of the market.

All decision-makers will also attend meetings with filmmakers from film teams selected for the international, Czech, and Slovak dok.incubator workshops, as well as guest films participating in dok.connect networking events.

The recent addition to dok.incubator activities also includes a coproduction forum, which represents a unique networking opportunity for European producers, bringing together 20 producers, postproduction houses and funds to find possibly interesting partnerships and future collaborations.

